Luzerne County Council will discuss and vote on all proposed 2027 budget amendments in one batch at its Dec. 1 meeting, members agreed during Tuesday’s budget work session.

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Luzerne County Council will discuss and vote on all proposed 2027 budget amendments in one batch at its Dec. 1 meeting, members agreed during Tuesday’s budget work session.

The final budget adoption is then targeted for the Dec. 8 meeting.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said he will structure the Dec. 1 meeting solely for budget amendments due to the number presented by council members to date, with more expected.

A meeting concentrated on amendments will also allow the heads of impacted departments the traditional forum to present agreements or arguments in opposition that could impact the council’s decision, officials said.

The county administration is proposing a 1.99% real estate tax increase in 2027, largely due to negotiated wage commitments, court needs, and infrastructure.

A council majority would have to identify and approve $2.57 million in cuts and new revenue to entirely eliminate the tax increase.

The 1.99% increase would add $12.80 annually to a property assessed at $100,000.

Ryan Hottenstein, of FSL Public Finance, the county’s outside financial advisor, addressed council members at the start of Tuesday’s budget work session. He advocated for the proposed budget, saying a modest increase will help address projected deficits the next few years and protect the county’s credit rating.

Proposed cuts include elimination of raises over 3% for some non-union workers in various departments and divisions.

During his Tuesday budget presentation, county Chief Public Defender Joseph Yeager respectfully asked the council to support an upcoming new collective bargaining agreement with unionized assistant district attorneys and public defenders, which has not yet been presented to the council for its consideration.

Yeager said he has six vacant full-time attorney positions and four part-time ones. He hired three assistant public defenders this year but lost four. Although his goal is three attorneys per courtroom, he can only manage to assign two, he said.

Under the current union contract, which expires at the end of this year, the entry salary is $62,000 for full-time and $41,385 for part-time assistant district attorneys and public defenders.

Yeager said this compensation is “way too low” to recruit and retain attorneys, noting he vigilantly attempts to attract applicants, including through job search platforms, law schools, and professional associations.

His plea for attorney increases mirrors one recently presented by county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, who had highlighted a “drastic shortage of lawyers” in his office.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo, an attorney, said the trend is that more new law school graduates want to start at the top with an emphasis on compensation, rather than gaining trial experience early on through county employment.

Councilwoman Denise Williams said she looks forward to seeing the results of a county compensation analysis that council had authorized.

Councilman Chris Belles concurred, saying it will provide an “evidence-based look at how we pay people in the county.”

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.