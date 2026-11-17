If approved, monthly rates will increase by 75% in 2028

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WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Council held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the potential sale of the city’s sewer system to Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) for $50 million, an agreement that would see fees increase by 75% in 2028.

Council will vote on the sale at Thursday’s regular meeting, to take place at 6 p.m. in city council chambers, on the fourth floor of City Hall.

According to the bid proposal presented by the city’s financial consultant PFM Financial Advisors LLC, WVSA would raise monthly sewer fees from $8.33 to $14.58.

That means yearly rates will rise from roughly $100 to about $180.

Based on the estimated time of closing, rates would remain at $8.33 for 2027.

The rate would increase again in 2032 to $15.83 and is expected to remain the same through 2037. With rates nearly doubling, that represents a 90% increase over a 10-year period.

WVSA offered a flat monthly rate, which means the fee will not rise with water usage.

WVSA’s purchase price was not the highest among the three bidders. It did, however, offer the lowest rate increase.

For comparison, Pennsylvania American Water offered a purchase price of $71.6 million, which would have required the city to raise collections rates by $5 before closing, bringing the monthly rate to $13.33 for 2028.

For the full cost of service, rates would increase again in 2029, 2033, and 2035. By 2027, rates would be set at $46.12, for both subsidized and non-subsidized customers.

If the sale were to go through, Wilkes-Barre is expected to payoff a large portion of the city’s debt — $30 million. The rest of the funds, which comes out to $19.3 million minus closing costs, will go in a separate account from the general fund and will be used in part to assist in paying pension increases.

The reserve fund will also help offset the roughly $3 million annually of sewer income that the city will no longer receive.

In addition to paying off debt, sale of the city’s sewer system will mean emergency repairs and capital improvements due to an aging infrastructure will no longer be the city’s responsibility.

Wilkes-Barre spent over $1.6 million in costly repairs following two sinkholes that opened up on Horton Street in the summer of 2025, and the 2026 budget included a doubling of the residential sewer fee to $100 in an effort to pay for those the repairs.

WVSA has owned Larksville’s sewer system for three years, recently purchased Newport Township’s and is in talks to acquire the system in Forty Fort.