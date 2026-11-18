🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man arrested by the Pittston City Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit for selling cocaine and having a woman purchase firearms for him pled guilty in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Alonzo Poole Jr., 45, of Pittston, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a license before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Poole was scheduled for a trial on the charges this week prior to the plea agreement with prosecutors.

Poole was first arrested by Pittston police on May 6, 2025, when search warrants were executed at two apartments in Riverview Manor. The search warrants were served after Poole sold cocaine, according to court records.

After his arrest, police charged Poole with having Mariah Raven Zimmerman, 30, purchase firearms from two licenses firearm dealers in Exeter and Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

The firearms purchase were not completed due to computer issues at both licensed dealers.

Zimmerman pled guilty to providing false information on a firearm purchase application and was sentenced earlier this year to one year in prison.

Poole is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 7.