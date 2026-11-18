Ice skating rink will open on Public Square

Dancers from the David Blight School of Dancing participate in the 2024 Wilkes-Barre Christmas Prade.

The Christmas Tree on Wilkes-Barre Public Square in 2023.

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Wilkes-Barre’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. with the parade around Public Square.

Public Square will close to traffic at 10 a.m. and additional road closures along the parade routed begin at 1:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street. The parade will travel north along South Main Street, around Public Square, passing the F.M. Kirby Center and then the reviewing stand, and finally ending at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.

For the safety of everyone enjoying the parade, please stay on the sidewalk and/or behind fencing along the parade route.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed to all traffic beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 p.m.:

• South Main Street will be closed to all traffic beginning at Sullivan Street

• South Main Street at Dana Street — No traffic north onto South Main Street

• Academy Street at South Main Street — No traffic onto South Main Street

• Ross Street at South Main Street — No traffic onto South Main Street

• South Street at South Main Street — No traffic onto South Main Street

• Northampton Street at South Main Street — No traffic onto South Main Street

• North Main Street at Bennett Lane — No traffic to Public Square

• North Main Street at Union Street — No traffic southbound on North Main Street

• Academy Street at South Franklin Street — All traffic onto South Franklin

• West Ross Street at South Franklin Street — No traffic eastbound onto West Ross Street

• West South Street at South Franklin Street — No traffic eastbound onto West South Street

• West Northampton Street at South Franklin Street — No Traffic eastbound onto West Northampton Street

• West Market Street at Franklin Street — No traffic to Public Square

• East Ross Street at South Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto East Ross Street

• East South Street at South Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto East South Street

• East Northampton Street at South Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto East Northampton Street

• East Market Street at Washington Street — No traffic to Public Square

BAGGED PARKING METERS

All parking meters will be bagged Friday by 11 a.m. on the following streets.

Any vehicles parked at bagged meters will be ticketed on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Towing of vehicles will commence at 1:30 p.m.

• South Main Street from Ross Street to Public Square

• Public Square

• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

• West Ross Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street.

• West South Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street

• East South Street from South Main Street to South Washington Street

• West Northampton Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street

• East Market Street from North Washington Street to Public Square

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

The 2026 Christmas tree is a 17-foot blue Spruce, donated by Bob Bilbow of West Wyoming.

The tree is 28 years old and was originally planted by Ed Kopec of Edward’s Landscaping. Mr. Kopec’s grandchildren will help light the tree.

Polka Bandski will play during the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Public Square after the parade.

Food from Snooks Wings & Things and Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes will be available to purchase during the parade and tree lighting ceremony.

The Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club will provide complimentary hot chocolate and hot dogs.

ICE SKATING RINK ON PUBLIC SQUARE

The ice skating rink on Public Square will be open to skaters from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ice skates for the Ice Rink on Public Square will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued drivers licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return.

Skaters are also welcome to wear their own skates. Ice Skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

The free ice skates will be available on weekends* through the holiday season. Visit www.wilkes-barre.city/icerink for the schedule. The schedule may be adjusted due to weather and/or staffing.