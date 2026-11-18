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Seven pending ethics complaints are in various stages of review and investigation, attorneys reported at Wednesday’s Luzerne County Ethics Commission meeting.

An additional complaint was also submitted Tuesday, an attorney said.

The updates came from outside enforcement attorneys Qiana Murphy Lehman and Rachel L. James.

The County Council-adopted ethics code requires outside enforcement attorneys contracted by the commission to investigate and determine whether complaints should be dismissed or upgraded to formal complaints presented to the commission.

This separation of duties was imposed after attorneys publicly questioned the legality of the commission both investigating and adjudicating cases.

Enforcement attorney status reports are presented during commission meetings, but each case is identified by a number because details must remain confidential unless a matter results in a commission finding.

In other matters Wednesday, the commission announced it held a closed-door executive session Nov. 2 to review confidential details from complaints filed by both enforcement attorneys to date. The stated purpose was “help in determining patterns of frivolous or groundless complaints,” along with a legal opinion from commission Solicitor William Lawrence, it said.

Section 105.12 of the county ethics code says the commission can order a complaint filer to pay any costs and legal fees incurred by the commission and/or complaint subject if the complaint is frivolous or groundless.

According to the code, a complaint is deemed to be frivolous or groundless when:

• There is a “complete absence of any justiciable issue of either law or fact raised by the complainant.”

• It was filed with malicious intent, with knowledge the complaint contains one or more false allegations, or with reckless disregard for whether the complaint contains materially false allegations.

The commission has not exercised this option since the county’s home rule structure was implemented in 2012, and commission members did not divulge Wednesday whether they are planning to proceed with such an action.

The five-member commission includes county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, county Controller Tim McGinley, county Manager Romilda Crocamo, and two council-appointed citizens — currently Republican Mike Attanasio and Democrat Adiel Tyson.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.