In anticipation of acquiring Luzerne County’s rail line, Reading and Northern Railroad has installed a ticket booth at its separately purchased Wilkes-Barre property along the tracks near the county’s historic train station. The rail operator plans to offer recreational passenger-train excursions.

🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Redevelopment Authority scheduled a special meeting Friday afternoon that could result in approval of a final written agreement to sell the county rail line to Reading and Northern Railroad.

The authority, which owns the line, did not vote on the agreement at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday because attorneys representing the authority and its affiliated Rail Corp. needed more time to review the details.

Rail Corp. Solicitor Joseph M. Blazosek said he and authority solicitor Peter O’Donnell had a lengthy meeting with county attorneys Wednesday morning to discuss language and some interpretations in the proposed agreement. He expects an updated document Thursday that will be discussed with the authority board Friday.

“Everybody is working on the same page to try to get this done as quickly but as thoroughly as possible to everyone’s satisfaction,” Blazosek said.

The process is moving forward in a “good direction,” Blazosek said. If board members are satisfied with the updated version, they can vote on it Friday, he said.

Attorney Jack Dean, of Elliot Greenleaf & Dean, who is representing the county, said Wednesday he and legal counsel from the authority, Rail Corp., and Reading and Northern have agreed to some language changes since Tuesday.

“It was nothing substantive as far as the dollar amount and what is being sold,” Dean said.

The authority had voted to sell the line to Reading and Northern to resolve litigation over $3.28 million the authority owes the county.

Two actions are required to proceed to a sale closing. The authority must vote on the sale agreement, and the Rail Corp. must approve the official transfer of rail operations from R.J. Corman Railroad Co. to the new owner. The two entities share the same board members, and the Rail Corp. has two additional board members.

Reading and Northern offered a $10 million package to purchase the rail line — $7 million cash at closing plus $3 million for specific track-related rehabilitation services to be spent during the first three years — in addition to a commitment to make upgrades to provide recreational passenger-train excursions from a new depot on land the company separately purchased in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Reading and Northern Railroad expects to assume ownership and operation of the line Nov. 23 based on its required filing with the federal Surface Transportation Board.

In anticipation of its ownership, Reading and Northern recently installed a ticket booth at its Wilkes-Barre site along the tracks near the county’s historic train station, which houses the tourism office.

Reading and Northern also posted online photos of a locomotive freshly painted with an identifier of “Wilkes-Barre Terminal Railway.”

“See it soon in Wilkes-Barre,” its Facebook page said.

Friday’s special meeting is at 4 p.m. in the authority office, 16 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.