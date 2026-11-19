Joseph Aiello, a principal of Residential Imagineering, testifies in front of the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board. The company lawyer, attorney Jeffrey Malak, stands beside him.

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WILKES-BARRE — A state-licensed transitional-housing living facility, a thrift store, and an apartment building were among the zoning applications approved at the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board meeting on Wednesday.

Residential Imagineering LLC was approved for a special exception to establish a group residence for six individuals at 334 N. Main St., which is located within an R-2 zone.

That would change the property from a single-family residence housing four people to a group residence with six.

Joseph Aiello, a principal of Residential Imagineering, said the company requested the ability to house more people because “there is a high need for recovery residences in the area.”

“If they’re not in a residence like ours, they’re essentially on the streets. So, the more beds we are able to provide, the more people we can keep off the city of Wilkes-Barre streets,” he explained.

The applicant was also approved for a variance to waive one parking space for the proposed use. Residents do not need parking spaces because they will not be allowed to have cars, as stated in the facility’s operating rules.

Aiello said the facility, called Restorative Roots, is licensed with the state and follows specific rules and regulations to comply with the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

“We have to go through yearly inspections; we are required to provide a policy and procedure manual that is up to par with DDAP and state rules, and we are required to provide a facility that is also up to DDAP’s expectations,” Aiello explained.

To be admitted to the Restorative Roots program, residents must have already completed an inpatient rehab program and halfway house program.

The facility has a full-time house manager, Rebecca June, a certified recovery specialist who helps residents connect with professional resources in the community. She’s worked in the drug and alcohol field for 13 years.

Aiello himself is a recovery addict, and his negative experience with other non-licensed transitional housing inspired him to create a program that would help people stay sober and reintegrate into society.

“We deserve a dignified place to recover, a dignified place to make our life better,” he said.

Two former residents spoke to the board in support of Restorative Roots, saying the facility helped them maintain sobriety and rebuild their lives.

Residential Imagineering owns six other licensed facilities between Edwardsville and Plymouth.

Other applications approved on Wednesday include:

• Nicole Casale for a variance to establish a thrift store at 287 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, in the M-1 zone.

• La Tiendita Guerrero to change 178 High Street from a building containing two apartments and 620 square feet of vacant commercial space to a building containing two apartments and a miscellaneous general merchandise store.

• Marin’s Tires & Services for the property located within a C-4 zone at 199 Spring Street for a variance to waive the rear yard setback from the required 20 feet, decreased to 5 feet for the construction of a storage structure.

• Healthy Hair Beauty Salon, Inc. for the property located within an R-1 zone at 345 N. River St. for a special exception to change a nonconforming use from a vacant commercial building to a building a beauty salon. Healthy Hair is relocating from its previous spot.

• Genao Multi-Services, LLC for the property located within an R-2 zone at 248 E. Northampton St. for a special exception to permit a home occupation for a multi-service office as well as a variance to waive one parking space.

• Henry’s Auto Sales & Service, LLC for the property located within an R-1 zone at

480 Scott St. for a special exception to change a nonconforming use from a

vacant office building to a building containing three apartments. An application for a car dealership in the same location was denied.

Two applications were continued until December’s meeting:

• Yexandra J. Urena for the property located within an R-1 zone at 18 Birch Street for a special exception pursuant to “Section 324: Uses Not Addressed Within Ordinance” to establish an Airbnb.

• Judy’s Transitional Living Collaborative LLC for the property located within an R-2 zone at 145 Madison St. for a special exception to establish a group residence for eight adult female residents and a variance to waive two parking spaces for the proposed use.