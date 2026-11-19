Frank Piazza, business manager of Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services Inc., discusses his agency’s requests for a total $103,447 in Luzerne County opioid settlement funds at Wednesday’s meeting.

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Luzerne County’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement advanced four proposed earmarks totaling $143,176 to County Council for its consideration Wednesday.

The panel recommends allocations from the county’s share of the state settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. County Council has the final say on awards, and allocations must comply with settlement fund eligibility protocols.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, a commission member, said the recommendations will be on Tuesday’s council voting agenda.

Two forwarded requests totaling $103,447 are for Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services Inc.:

• $58,939 to provide services to those with substance use disorder when they are unable to pay because they have no insurance or high deductibles or insurance copayments.

• $44,507.68 for prevention, including evidence-based programs in schools and the community.

Frank Piazza, the private nonprofit agency’s business manager, said county opioid funds were provided for these programs last year.

Without continued funding, the agency would be forced to eliminate a worker assigned to school and community prevention programs, he said.

The agency also continues to encounter numerous clients with substance use disorder unable to cover high copayments or insurance deductibles. If the county does not approve the funds, the cost would “drain the agency,” he said.

“Things are tough these days in social services,” Piazza told the commission.

The third recommended allocation was $11,692 to the Freeland Northside Community Ambulance for a secure narcotics tracking and storage system complying with federal and state chain-of-custody mandates for its fleet and facility.

Finally, the commission recommended a $28,037 earmark to the Hanover School District for drug education and prevention initiatives.

In other business, council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, the commission chair, said an application standards document is nearly complete and will provide more clarity for those seeking funding. These standards are designed to prevent duplication of services and funding, she said.

When completed, the document will be posted with other information on the commission’s section of the county website at luzernecounty.org.

Stephenson said she is preparing an update on the spending of opioid funds to date for public presentation at the council’s Dec. 8 meeting.

The commission will meet again in January.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.