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Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, will host a town hall regarding proposed PPL power line projects running through Sugarloaf and other surrounding communities.

Walsh said he will provide an update on these proposals and take questions from constituents on legislation impacting these types of projects. He will also be joined by local advocates to discuss the roles of state government and local communities in addressing the issue.

“This is an issue of great concern to homeowners in the area,” said Walsh. “I have heard from many residents who have questions about potential environmental, noise and health impacts; effects on property values; and the use of eminent domain. These are all topics that we will discuss during the town hall.”

The town hall will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Sugarloaf Township Fire Hall, 95 W. County Road. RSVPs are required, and space is limited.

Register at www.RepWalsh.com or by calling the Sugarloaf district office at 570-359-2138.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.