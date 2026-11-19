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PLYMOUTH — Two children were taken into protective custody and their mother charged with endangerment when Plymouth police discovered their residence was filled with flies, maggots, moldy food and trash on Tuesday.

Kathleen Marie Markovich, 34, of Blair Street, was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Markovich remained jailed Thursday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Two children, ages 7 and 14 months, were taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children, Youth, & Family services.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police investigated a ChildLine complaint about two children residing in a residence on Blair Street that was described as “deplorable” just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two officers walked onto the porch and noticed through a window the room was filled with piles of trash. After knocking on the front door for 15 minutes, Markovich opened the door, and was advised why officers were at her residence.

Markovich brought two children outside and consented to allow officers to search inside.

Officers were immediately “hit with an extreme pungent odor of filth” upon walking through the front door and observed an overwhelming amount of flies, the complaint says.

Officers noted in the complaint that rooms were filled with trash, dirty clothes, moldy food, and dirty diapers. A stained mattress without blankets was found in a bedroom, and in the kitchen, officers allegedly found a gallon of spoiled milk and a box of pizza covered with hundreds of maggots.

A couch was covered moldy microwavable food dinners with flies, including spilled garbage bags covered with flies, the complaint alleges.

Markovich told police, the complaint says, she suffers from “extreme fatigue disorder” and blamed her eldest son for leaving the trash.

Police in the complaint say medical supplies and feeding bags for the youngest child were covered with flies.