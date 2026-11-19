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HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township say they are searching for Nicholas Michael Cheek, 35, who allegedly camped out on the front porch of a woman’s residence in October.

Cheek, addresses listed as Myers Street and Penn Street in Kingston, failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at night and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records say Cheek was shirtless and shoe less when he was found lying on porch furniture of a woman’s home on Scureman Street in Breslau on Oct. 2. A glass pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue was found under the porch furniture where Cheek was lying, court records say.

Cheek claimed he knew the woman as a distant cousin and met her on the social media app TikTok but the woman had no knowledge of him, according to court records.

In an unrelated case, Wilkes-Barre Township police charged Cheek with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia when he allegedly stole two cellular phones from Walmart on Oct. 21, court records say.

Cheek is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the alleged cell phone theft on Dec. 14.