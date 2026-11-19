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HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township police say they continue to search for Javier A. Griffin, 21, on an active felony warrant alleging he robbed a man of a laptop computer and cash during a personal sale set up on Facebook Marketplace in July.

Griffin, last known address as 57 Waller St., Wilkes-Barre, may have fled to New Jersey, police say.

Court records allege a man was interested in purchasing an Apple MacBook laptop through Marketplace and was instructed to meet the seller in front of 278 Lee Park Ave. on July 9.

The buyer told police that a man, identified on Facebook as Jaw Kapp, appeared between two apartment buildings and sat in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

After inspecting the laptop, the buyer gave Kapp $250 cash and placed the laptop on the rear seat.

Kapp, who police identified as Griffin, got out of the vehicle, waited a second before he distracted the buyer about a losing a cellular phone inside the vehicle. As the buyer leaned over, Griffin brandished a firearm and grabbed the laptop and fled, court records say.

An arrest warrant was issued by District Judge Kyle Halesey on July 10 charging Griffin with robbery, theft and simple assault.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Griffin is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1248.