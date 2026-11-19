Members of the Dallas Rotary Club decorate their tree in 2023 to benefit the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center. From left: Maureen Doerfler, Allison Fox, and Shannon Peduto.

Simon Simon works to untangle lights while decorating the Hi Lites Motor Club tree at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake, during the 2025 event.

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The annual Parade of Trees returns to Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake on Tuesday.

“Thirty-one years in, the Parade of Trees is still how we know the holidays have arrived at the lake,” said Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza. “Every tree is a local business standing up for a local cause, and every donation stays close to home.”

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $650,000 for local charities, thanks to continued participation from area businesses, public support and the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation, which will again add $25,000 to the total this year.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Tuesday , Nov. 24, with a decorating party in the restaurant’s main dining room. Representatives from 30 businesses and charities will be on hand to decorate their trees.

The Parade of Trees features trees decorated by local businesses — each supporting a different charity.

The trees open to the public on Wednesday , Nov. 25, and visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake vote for their favorite tree with a monetary donation.

Last year’s Parade of Trees raised more than $52,000.

The Parade of Trees will be on display in the main dining room at Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake through New Year’s Eve.

2026 tree sponsors and charities

• GFWC-West Side Women’s Club — Victims Resource Center (VRC)

• Moto Graphics, Inc. — Cori’s Place

• Rotary Club of Dallas — Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

• Dan Yarros Agency — Heroes Hearthstone

• Yanik Chiropractor & Fitness — Ava’s Toy Box

• Reilly Finishing Technologies — Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA

• Mt. Zion Material Handling — Brighter Journeys

• Orlando Foods, Inc. — Alzheimer’s Association

• Fidelity Bank — Back Mountain Food Pantry

• Salon NouVeau — Women with Children

• Harveys Lake Antique & Classic Boat Society — American Cancer Society

• Lewith & Freeman Real Estate — Habitat for Humanity

• Hillman Security & Fire Technologies — United Way of Wyoming Valley

• Sprau Dental — Verve Vertu Art Studio

• Sorber Well Drilling — Patriots Cove

• Hi Lites Motor Club — Sleep in Heavenly Peace

• Bel Air Pools — Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital

• WBS Penguins Booster Club — Make-A-Wish

• Cherry Hill Group — Little Eric’s Foundation

• The Fino Family — Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue

• Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists — Peggy’s Pathway

• Sordoni Construction — Camp Freedom

• BlackTop Jeep Club — PA Lyme Resource Network

• Rogers’ Nursery — Hospice of the Sacred Heart

• Delaney’s Excavation & Demolition, LLC — District 12 American Legion Canteen Fund

• Smith’s Country Store — Carrie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund

• Benchmark Mortgage — Ruth’s Place

• Eye Care Specialists — Dinner for Kids

• Backwoods Laser Engravings — Collie Club of Northeast PA

• Grotto Pizza — American Diabetes Association

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.