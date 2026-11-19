2027 budget approved on first reading with no tax or fee increases

Mayor George C. Brown poses with Jessica McClay after awarding her the key to the city in thanks of her service on city council.

Mayor George C. Brown, standing by the microphone, answers residents questions at Thursday’s meeting. In the foreground in Councilmember Tony Brooks (left) and Councilmember Stan Mirin.

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WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Council at Thursday’s regular meeting voted to approve the sale of the city’s sewer system to Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) for $50 million, an agreement Mayor George Brown said will help the city pay off debt and offers “the lowest rate for taxpayers over the longest period of time.”

Council passed the resolution with a yes vote from Councilmember Tony Brooks, Stan Mirin, and Bill Barrett.

Council Chair Mike Belusko abstained from voting, since he serves on the board at WVSA.

Council Chair Jessica McClay also abstained, due to her new position as state representative since WVSA said at Tuesday’s work session that it would likely appeal to the state for grants to fund some capital improvements on the system.

According to the bid proposal presented by the city’s financial consultant PFM Financial Advisors LLC, WVSA would raise monthly sewer fees from $8.33 to $14.58 in 2028 — a 75% increase.

That means yearly rates will rise from roughly $100 to about $180.

Based on the estimated time of closing, rates would remain at $8.33 for 2027.

The rate would increase again in 2032 to $15.83 and is expected to remain the same through 2037. With rates nearly doubling, that represents a 90% increase over a 10-year period.

WVSA offered a flat monthly rate, which means the fee will not rise with water usage.

At Thursday’s meeting, Mayor George Brown said he chose WVSA’s bid instead of bids from PA American Water and Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater because it offered the lowest rate for taxpayers over the longest period of time.

For example, PA American Water’s bid of $71.6 million would have required the city to raise collection rates by $5 before closing, bringing the monthly rate to $13.33 for 2028.

For the full cost of service, rates would increase again in 2029, 2033, and 2035.

By 2027, rates would be set at $46.12, for both subsidized and non-subsidized customers.

Brown also said he chose WVSA because it is a public authority. That means the sewer system would not be privately owned.

The sanitary authority sets its own rates and is not subject to PUC approval.

With the sale of the sewer system approved, Wilkes-Barre is expected to pay off a large portion of the city’s debt, including a roughly $30 million bond taken out prior to the current administration.

Paying off that bond, which accounts for 45% of the city overall debt, would save the city from having its monthly payment of that bond doubled in 2027.

The rest of the funds, which comes out to $19.3 million minus closing costs, will go in a separate account from the general fund and will be used in part to assist in paying pension increases.

The reserve fund will also help offset the roughly $3 million annually of sewer income that the city will no longer receive, according to PFM’s presentation.

In addition to paying off debt, sale of the city’s sewer system will mean emergency repairs and capital improvements due to an aging infrastructure will no longer be the city’s responsibility.

Wilkes-Barre spent over $1.6 million in costly repairs following two sinkholes that opened up on Horton Street in the summer of 2025, and the 2026 budget included a doubling of the residential sewer fee to $100 in an effort to pay for those the repairs.

WVSA has owned Larksville’s sewer system for three years, recently purchased Newport Township’s and is in talks to acquire the system in Forty Fort.

WVSA was founded in 1964 by the boroughs of Edwardsville, Exeter, Forty-Fort, Kingston, Plymouth, Swoyersville, West Pittston and Wyoming; the townships of Hanover, Jenkins and Plains; and the cities of Nanticoke, Pittston and Wilkes-Barre.

Each of these municipalities is represented on the WVSA Board of Directors, with larger municipalities assigned additional board seats based upon their population.

At least three members of the public commented on the sale of the sewer system.

“I do understand the need to sell,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Angel Mathus. “But is this the only, only way to dig out of this hole?”

Additionally, she asked, “When my granddaughters are homeowners, how much will they be paying?”

Brown justified his decision by explaining that the city does not have the money to continue making large scale repairs to the aging sewer system.

“We also don’t want a tax increase for the residents,” he said.

Wilkes-Barre resident Sam Troy said residents “cannot endure a tax increase.”

Scranton resident Virgil Argenta said his city is worse off for selling its sewer system to Pa American Water and told council not to repeat Scranton’s mistakes.

“It was the worst decision our goverment ever made,”Argenta said.

Brown agreed that selling to a private utility is not something he wanted.

“Some of the things you said today are some of the reasons we chose the WVSA,” he said.

However, Argenta did not seem to agree with with the city selling the sewer, in part, to pay off debt.

“In five years when you need money again, what are you gonna sell?” he asked.

Brown replied by saying the sewer was not an asset for the city, and instead a liability.

2027 Budget

Also at Thursday’s meeting, Wilkes-Barre City Council approved upon first reading Mayor George C. Brown’s 2027 budget, which included no tax or fee increases for Wilkes-Barre residents.

The 2027 balanced budget reflects revenues and expenses totaling $63,726,428, which reflects an increase of $1,771,300 over the 2026 budget.

According to the budget, income taxes for 2026 totaled $20,975,000, and income taxes are expected to reach $22,500,000 — a $1,525,000 increase.

McClay’s final day

Thursday’s meeting also marked Council Chair Jessica McClay’s final day, as she’s set to take over as state representative from Eddie Day Pashinski. Council officially accepted her resignation on Thursday.

“I do want to say it has been a pleasure working with all of you,” she said. “I think we have done a lot of great things together.”

Mayor George Brown gave McClay a plaque with the key to the city in recognition if her service on council.

“You’ve done an amazing job in the three years you’ve been on council,” Brown said. “As mayor, I want to thank you.”