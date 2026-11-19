CINCINNATI — Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure. She was 9 years old.
The zoo said Monday that it was providing Fiona with round-the-clock care after she swallowed the hat more than a week ago. Specialists had advised that surgery wasn’t an option for a full-grown hippo like Fiona.
Before she died, veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move, the zoo said. They borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move the hat through her digestive tract.
“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said.
Fans mourn Fiona
Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in 2017. Her presence was felt all around the zoo, which was scheduled to stay open late Thursday for the first night of its Festival of Lights.
Amy Haacke, a special educator from Dayton, said outside the Cincinnati Zoo that she’s been a “huge fan” of Fiona since she was born because she likes underdogs. Haacke said she uses the Fiona book series in her classroom and owns three Fiona shirts.
“We were coming here anyway, but it kind of means a lot to be here,” Haacke said Thursday. “We were here when she was first born and, I guess, now we’re here when she’s gone.”
Fiona was under close care
Fiona swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and deflected the hat into the hippo enclosure through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.
It was an accident, zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said.
Before Fiona died, Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated her twice to evaluate her condition.
An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope but were unable to detect anything, he said.
Surgery would have been challenging
Surgery would have been a major logistical challenge — multiple incisions would have been needed during a very long surgery, as hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have thick skin, said Jack Kottwitz, assistant professor at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Experts said hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, and the system makes for a very large gastrointestinal tract through which anything would have to travel.
Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona’s situation was difficult because it would have been hard to tell where in her body the hat was.
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