Chris Chermak, chair of the Bi-County Airport Board, returned after his temporary leave during the search for a new executive director.

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PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — The Bi-County Airport Board at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport approved its 2027 budget Thursday, using what finance director Chris Dalessandro called “a slightly different methodology” for calculating revenue.

Dalessandro explained that overall revenue at the airport has decreased by $2,220,500, or 18.1%. He said total revenue budget for 2027 is $10,076,000 — which is down from $12,296,500 in 2026.

“At this time last year, we were in the process of negotiating a new contract for our airlines,” Dalessandro said. “As that process progressed, the final agreement resulted in a slightly different methodology for calculating revenue than what had been anticipated when the 2026 budget was developed.”

As a result, Dalessandro said the 2027 budget reflects a more accurate and realistic projection of revenue, using the actual revenue received in 2026 as a baseline.

“Therefore, the decrease in budgeted revenue should not be interpreted as a decline in business activity or sales, but rather as an adjustment to align our budget with the revised revenue calculation methodology,” Dalessandro said.

The board approved the budget that Dalessandro said includes expenses of almost $8.8 million — an approximate 7% increase compared to the 2026 budget.

Dalessandro said employee health care cost increases account for roughly 80% of the increase overall.

In his monthly financial report, Dalessandro said airport operations had income of $133,672 in October, compared to $228,002 in October 2025 — a difference of $94,330.

Year to date, Dalessandro said the airport’s profit is $1.8 million, compared to $929,633 in 2025 — an increase of $881,610.

Dalessandro said invoices received since the October meeting for supplies and services totaled $459,626.70, including major construction project costs of $231,211.62.

Other business

In other business, the board:

• Welcomed back Chair Chris Chermak, who took a temporary leave because he applied for the executive director position and recused himself from the selection process. Steve Mykulyn was hired to replace Carl Beardsley Jr.

Mykulyn did not attend Thursday’s meeting.

• Approved the personnel report of Michelle Aigeldinger, director of human resources.

• Accepted the resignation of Pietro Cupelli, Dunmore, Maintenance 1, effective Nov. 8.

• Accepted the resignation of Scott Orman, Scott Township, Maintenance 1, effective Nov. 19.

• Accepted the rescission of resignation by Nicole Bowling, Peckville, effective Oct. 23.

• Approved the report of Beth Coslett, air service development director, on passenger activity.

Coslett reported that passenger enplanements for October 2026 increased 1.9% to 23,294, from 22,850 in October 2025. She said in October 2026, no departing flights were canceled; no arriving flights were canceled.

Coslett also reported that the recent nationwide air traffic halt issued by the Federal Aviation Administration in November resulted in seven outgoing flights being canceled at the airport and seven scheduled arriving flights also being canceled.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.