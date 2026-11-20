Volunteers hand out 400 Thanksgiving meals
WILKES-BARRE — Local business owners and community members gathered Thursday on Public Square to give away free Thanksgiving meals to people in need. Organizers handed out 400 meals from 2 to 6 p.m., said Laura Kogoy-Colleran, who started the event last year with Floyd Snook of Snook’s Wings and Things.
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