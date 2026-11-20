🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Travelers should expect busy roads and packed airports, as roughly 1-in-4 locals will be on the move this Thanksgiving.

That’s according to Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Club Alliance, who released details of AAA’s report on the Thanksgiving travel period, which is defined as the seven-day period from Tuesday, Nov. 24, to Monday, Nov. 30.

AAA projects about 94,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — essentially unchanged from last year and ending three years of record growth.

Tidwell said Thanksgiving is the single busiest holiday for travel.

Most travelers will drive, as usual, Tidwell said. AAA projects nearly 84,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents (close to 90% of local travelers) will hit the road.

AAA also projects roughly 8,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents — or about 9% of local travelers — will travel to their Thanksgiving holiday destination by air.

Approximately 2,000 local residents will travel by other means, including cruise ships, buses and trains.

“Despite growth flattening and higher travel costs, Thanksgiving remains the busiest holiday for travel, as families and friends look forward to reconnecting,” Tidwell said.

AAA’s national travel projections

AAA projects 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, Nov. 24, to Monday, Nov. 30.

AAA projects at least 73 million people will travel by car; that’s nearly 90% of Thanksgiving travelers.

At the pump, despite steady declines over the past 30 days, drivers are paying the highest prices ever for the Thanksgiving holiday. Last year the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.02 on Thanksgiving Day.

According to AAA, 6 million U.S. travelers are expected to take domestic flights over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

According to AAA data — which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Thanksgiving trips — a round-trip domestic flight is averaging $800, up 17% from last year.

“It’s cheaper to fly on Thanksgiving Day itself, but the flight home is what drives up the ticket price since Sunday and Monday are the busiest return days,” Tidwell said. “Some travelers shorten or extend their Thanksgiving trips to avoid flying on peak days.”

Be patient

AAA says the roads and airports will be busy, so plan ahead:

• Stay informed. Download airline and airport apps, and set up notifications so you get up-to-the-minute flight information.

• Arrive at the airport early so you’ll have plenty of time to get through longer Transportation Security Administration lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests 2.5 hours ahead of departure time and 3 hours for international.

• Consider booking a flight during off-peak travel periods to cut down on wait times; traveling on Thanksgiving Day is usually the least busy and most cost-effective day to travel.

• Hit the road when there’s less traffic and allow for extra time when traveling to your destination; in metropolitan areas, traffic could be more than double what it typically is on a normal day.

• Have a Plan B in case of delays. Travel disruptions can occur for many reasons.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.