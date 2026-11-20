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WILKES-BARRE — A mother facing charges with physically abusing her 3-year-old son volunteered to speak with law enforcement, a Luzerne County detective and a Hanover Township police officer testified Friday.

Payton Eleanor Gallagher, 22, resided in an apartment on North Main Street, Ashley, when her son was found unresponsive and limp on Sept. 18, 2025, according to court records.

Gallagher told authorities her son was struck in the head by a plastic toy thrown by a 1-year-old child, court records say.

The child was initially transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, and transferred to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville due to “significant trauma to the head,” court records say.

A Geisinger physician told investigators that the extent of internal head injuries was not consistent with being struck by a plastic toy.

Gallagher and her then-fiancee, Brandon Charles Connolly, 29, of West Pittston, were charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy, and reckless endangerment on Dec. 17, 2025.

Gallagher’s attorney, Michael I. Butera, claims she was not given her Miranda rights when she underwent a lengthy interrogation on Sept. 28, 2025. Butera is seeking to have all statements given by Gallagher thrown out.

During a suppression hearing held Friday before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough, Det. George B. Keifer with the district attorney’s office testified that Gallagher arrived voluntarily at the Ashley Police Department to be questioned.

Upon questions from Assistant District Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski, Keifer said Gallagher was not provided Miranda warnings because at the time, she was not a suspect. Keifer said Connolly was the primary suspect noting the interview with Gallagher lasted approximately 30 minutes.

“Was she given Miranda?” Kacmarski asked.

“No, she was not a suspect, she was not in custody,” Keifer said noting his primary focus of the Sept. 28, 2025, interview with Gallagher was to learn if the child had any pre-existing medical issues.

Gallagher testified she was confused and did not know she could stop the interview at any time and leave.

“Did anyone tell you that you could stop the interview at any time?” Butera asked.

“No,” Gallagher replied.

Bond, a former Ashley police officer now employed with Hanover Township police, testified she called Gallagher and asked if she was “willing” to be interviewed.

Kacmarski provided a copy of the recorded interview to Vough, who said he will issue a ruling at a later date on Butera’s motion.

Gallagher’s trial is scheduled for the week of Dec. 14, while Connolly, who is represented by Attorney Andrew J. Katsock III, is scheduled to appear before Vough on Nov. 23.