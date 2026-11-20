HAZLE TWP. — A Butler Township man who accidentally shot himself while placing a loaded firearm inside his parked vehicle outside Hazleton Area High School waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week.
Nathaniel D. Altmiller, 48, of Saint Johns Road, was charged by Hazleton Area School District police with possessing a weapon on school property in connection to the shooting on Aug. 18, according to court records.
Altmiller arrived at the school with two juveniles for 9th-grade orientation and parked his Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot.
While securing a handgun in the vehicle, Altmiller accidentally shot himself in the left leg, court records say.
After being taken to a hospital, court records say, Altmiller told school police officers he removed a firearm from the dash compartment, removed the magazine and racked the slide when it fired a round.
Altmiller waived charges of possessing a weapon on school property and two counts of reckless endangerment to the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. Altmiller is scheduled for a court appearance before Judge Michael T. Vough on March 1, 2027.
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