WEST PITTSTON — A 34-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash on Wyoming Avenue early Friday morning.
Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes identified the driver as Kevin Thompson, of West Pittston.
Thompson crashed a vehicle into a building at Wyoming Avenue and South Street just before 7 a.m. Thompson was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is being investigated by the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit.
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