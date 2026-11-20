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With the resignation of Jessica McClay, Wilkes-Barre City Council chairwoman, at Thursday’s council meeting, the city is accepting applications from interested residents to fill her seat representing District E.

Applications will be accepted by the city clerk until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Late submissions will not be considered.

Those interested must be residents of District E. Applicants are asked to submit an up-to-date resume and a cover letter detailing their interest and qualifications for public office.

Applications will be accepted by mail or in person at the Office of the City Clerk, Wilkes-Barre City Hall, 40 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre.

Applications can also be submitted via email to cpayne@wilkes-barre.pa.us.

McClay, who was elected on Nov. 3 to represent Pennsylvania House District 121, will soon take over for retiring Rep. Eddie Pashinski.