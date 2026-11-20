Closing targeted for Monday

Members of Luzerne County’s Redevelopment Authority and affiliated Rail Corp., along with management staff, met Friday evening for approval of an agreement to sell its rail line to Reading and Northern Railroad.

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A Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority majority approved a final agreement Friday night to sell its rail line to Reading and Northern Railroad — a step needed to proceed to closing.

The authority had agreed to sell the line to resolve litigation over $3.28 million the authority owes the county.

Reading and Northern offered a $10 million package to purchase the rail line — $7 million cash at closing plus $3 million for specific track-related rehabilitation services to be spent during the first three years — in addition to a commitment to make upgrades to provide recreational passenger-train excursions from a new depot on land the company separately purchased in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Under the final agreement, Reading and Northern will pay $7.5 million and place $2.5 million in escrow for rail enhancements, said authority Solicitor Peter O’Donnell.

Sale proceeds must first be used to pay off the authority’s outstanding loans to the county and cover county legal fees and costs associated with preparing the request for proposals and carrying out the sale. Any proceeds remaining after those payments will be split between the county and authority/Rail Corp. based on a percentage formula, their settlement agreement said.

The sale closing is expected to occur Monday, said Rail Corp. Solicitor Joseph M. Blazosek.

Reading and Northern has set up a ticket booth on its Wilkes-Barre property, which is located along the tracks near the county’s historic former train station that houses the county tourism office. The company also posted online photos of a locomotive freshly painted with an identifier of “Wilkes-Barre Terminal Railway,” saying it will soon be seen in Wilkes-Barre.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo texted this response to Friday’s vote: “All aboard!”

The authority’s vote authorized its officers and management to take all necessary steps to sell the rail holdings and operating rights, including signing of the sale agreement, the deed, operating rights agreement, and other documents required at closing, conditioned on final solicitor review.

A majority of the authority members present approved the sale — Stephen Phillips and Erik Laskosky. Authority Chairman Scott Linde voted no, saying there was no deed completed for his review. Members John Pekarovsky and Kelly Mulhern were not in attendance.

The Rail Corp., which oversees the rail operator’s agreement, includes the five authority members, state Rep. James Haddock, D-Pittston Township, and a rail customer. All four Rail Corp. members in attendance Friday agreed to take steps necessary to sell the operating rights — Laskosky, Phillips, Linde, and Haddock.

“It wasn’t made lightly,” Haddock said of the decision to sell.

Linde said he supported the Rail Corp. vote but not the other one because the federal Surface Transportation Board already cleared Reading and Northern’s replacement of R.J. Corman Railroad Co. as the operator.

Blazosek said he and O’Donnell must confirm the agreement is signed by representatives of the county and Reading and Northern before a closing can occur. A county council majority had affirmed the selection to sell to Reading and Northern in September and authorized the county manager to negotiate a sale agreement and related documents between the county, authority, Rail Corp., and buyer.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.