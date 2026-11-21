CEO helps more than 9K families

The 1 p.m. turkey crew volunteers paused for a photo in 63° weather for the CEO/Weinberg Thanksgiving food distribution on Friday at Mohegan Arena. Over 400 volunteers took part in the annual distribution.

The back of cars, vans, and trucks were filled with food items to make up a Thanksgiving dinner during the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank’s turkey distribution on Friday.

Gene Robords, a Wilkes University student from Rochester, New York, loads a frozen turkey into one of the 6,500 cars going through the line at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday during the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank turkey dinner giveaway.

The CEO/Weinberg Food Bank’s annual turkey dinner distribution took place on Friday at the Mohegan Arena with over 400 volunteers pitching in to load 6,500 vehicles filled with food items for a turkey dinner.

Mohegan Sun Arena General Manager Steve Poremba volunteers his time during the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank turkey dinner giveaway on a balmy Friday at the arena parking lot.

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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — As families across northeastern Pennsylvania prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) and its Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank on Friday held the 47th annual Thanksgiving Project — continuing a longstanding tradition of helping neighbors in need share a holiday meal.

Jennifer Warabak, CEO’s executive director, said CEO provided more than 9,000 families throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties with the ingredients needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The distribution was held at Mohegan Arena from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Traffic in the area was highly congested as recipients tried to make their way to the arena’s parking lot.

For nearly five decades, Warabak said the Thanksgiving Project has brought together volunteers, donors, businesses, and community partners with one shared purpose — ensuring that families have the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving with dignity.

Warabak said each family received a box containing the ingredients for a complete holiday meal, including a turkey, stuffing, fresh potatoes and carrots, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, and locally grown apples.

“Unfortunately, for thousands of families in our community, the rising cost of everyday necessities makes preparing a traditional holiday meal increasingly difficult,” Warabak said. “Our Thanksgiving Project is about more than providing food. It’s about giving families the opportunity to enjoy the holiday without the added worry of how they will put a Thanksgiving dinner on the table.”

Over the years, Warabak said the Thanksgiving Project has grown into one of CEO’s most recognized community initiatives. She said its success is made possible through the generosity of countless individuals, businesses, organizations, and volunteers who donate their time, resources, and financial support.

“After 47 years, what continues to make this project so special is the extraordinary generosity of our community,” Warabak said. “Every donated dollar, every volunteer hour, and every partnership represents someone who cares about their neighbors.”

Judge Joseph Carmody, chairman of CEO’s board of directors, said the Thanksgiving Project is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together.

“We are sincerely grateful to our donors, sponsors, volunteers, and community partners for their continued commitment,” Carmody said. “Their generosity allows CEO to carry on this important tradition and ensures that thousands of families have the opportunity to gather around their tables and celebrate Thanksgiving.”

The longstanding community tradition provides ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal to families throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties, Warabak said.

At last week’s meeting of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, General Manager Steve Poremba reported that the CEO distribution makes Thanksgiving possible for thousands of families across two counties.

Poremba said for families already stretching household budgets to cover food, housing, utilities, and other basic needs, the additional cost of a holiday meal can be difficult to manage.

“CEO’s Thanksgiving Project helps ease that burden, while giving families the opportunity to gather around their own tables and celebrate the holiday together,” Poremba said.

The Thanksgiving Project has become one of CEO’s largest annual community efforts, requiring months of planning, thousands of volunteer hours, and tremendous community support to purchase, collect, pack, and distribute food throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

This year’s project also took place as CEO celebrates its 60th anniversary of serving northeastern Pennsylvania. Since 1966, CEO has worked alongside individuals, families, and community partners to strengthen communities and connect neighbors with food and other essential resources.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.