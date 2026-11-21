🔊 Listen to this

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — As the data center boom draws intense backlash across Pennsylvania, the state’s consumer advocate wants to ensure existing customers aren’t saddled with higher costs and increased risk of outages.

In a legal complaint filed with the Public Utility Commission in October, the consumer advocate argues that PPL Electric Utilities’ rules don’t adequately protect customers from the potential negative consequences of data centers connecting to the grid.

There’s already broad agreement among government officials that data centers should pay for the extra costs they cause and bear the risk of reliability problems if the grid becomes overwhelmed, the complaint says. Major tech companies and utilities, including PPL, have publicly committed to following these principles.

But the legally-binding rules that cover how the company sets prices and delivers power don’t fully reflect those aims, the consumer advocate argues.

“We just want to make sure these pledges and promises actually have teeth to them,” said Consumer Advocate Darryl Lawrence. “What we’re trying to do is get this enshrined in regulation.”

PPL has forecast more demand from data centers than any other electric company in Pennsylvania, according to the complaint.

“This is going to be the case that should pretty much set the guiding principles for everyone else,” Lawrence said.

One indicator of the proceeding’s significance is that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office has filed to intervene as a party in the case. It’s been at least 15 years since the governor has taken that step in a utility proceeding.

Intervening in the case gives the Democratic governor another avenue to set the terms for data center development and its impact on residents. In August, Shapiro signed an executive order incentivizing data center developers to meet certain standards, including securing their own supply of electricity and paying the full cost of grid upgrades necessary to serve them.

The case is progressing as state and federal officials weigh legislation and regulations. Regulators are grappling with the new challenges posed by data centers in the face of widespread public opposition.

“There is a level of bipartisan consensus on the idea that Grandma should not be subsidizing Big Tech’s electricity bill that I don’t see in any other facet of American life,” said Abe Silverman, an energy researcher at Johns Hopkins University.

Even with residents, elected officials, and utilities agreeing on the wider issues cited in the consumer advocate’s complaint, disputes could still surface as details are hashed out. There are different ways to define the costs at issue, legal filings show.

Anticipated demand from data centers has already driven up electricity bills across Pennsylvania, after record price spikes at the auctions where utilities secure their power supply. Going forward, the consumer advocate wants data centers to shoulder more of those costs.

PPL agreed to some changes around data centers, including long-term contracts and exit fees, as part of a settlement in its most recent rate case that state regulators approved in June. More recently, the company also proposed a plan to insulate existing customers from transmission costs associated with data centers.

The consumer advocate argues that neither effort goes far enough.

In a statement, a PPL spokesperson said the company is “committed to protecting customers, maintaining reliability and ensuring that large-load customers pay the costs associated with their projects.”

The case, which will include public hearings as well as extensive testimony, is still in its early stages. A final decision from the utility commission is not due until next July.

A new paradigm

Data centers need massive amounts of power, consuming as much as thousands or even millions of homes. To accommodate the extra demand, utilities must spend millions of dollars upgrading their networks.

Data centers use so much electricity and want to connect to the grid so quickly that they upend old assumptions about how to share those costs fairly, experts told Spotlight PA.

For instance, utilities typically spread the cost of upgrading transmission lines — which transport electricity across long distances — across all their customers, because everyone benefits from a more reliable system.

In guidance issued in May, however, state regulators concluded that data centers require a different approach. If network upgrades would not have been necessary “but for” the interconnection of a data center, the utility commission concluded, the data center should pay for them — even if other customers also benefit.

In some cases, it’s straightforward to determine which costs have been triggered by a data center; in others, it can quickly become complicated, said Ted Kury, director of energy studies at the University of Florida’s Public Utility Research Center.

Even with a “but for” standard in place, “it will be up to the regulator to decide what that standard means,” he said.

Most electric utilities haven’t yet indicated how or whether they will adopt the commission’s recommendations, which are not binding. PPL’s current rules — updated as part of a settlement negotiated before the guidelines were finalized — still allow other customers to share increased transmission costs caused by data centers, the consumer advocate says.

The complaint cites a planned transmission line in Luzerne County that’s needed to serve a potential data center campus. The project drew national attention after the developer offered residents $10,000 payments if the data center were built.

The planned transmission upgrades will cost about $178 million, legal filings show. PPL plans to recover only 12% of that from the data center itself — “the cost causer and the primary beneficiary of the network upgrades,” the consumer advocate’s complaint says. Without changes to the utility’s rules, existing customers will pay for the remaining $157 million, the consumer advocate argues.

PPL has proposed its own changes to the way transmission costs are allocated, which the company says would make it possible to assign them directly to data centers. In response, the consumer advocate argued more details are needed and questioned whether the utility’s plan goes far enough.

In a statement, Alex Cutchey, director of state energy policy at the Data Center Coalition, said the group’s members — which include major tech companies like Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft — “are committed to paying the full cost of serving our facilities to ensure those costs aren’t unduly shifted to existing homes and businesses.”

Reliability concerns

The Pennsylvania consumer advocate also wants to ensure that data centers don’t make existing customers’ service unreliable.

If data centers are added to the grid without enough new supply to serve them, or without ways to cut back usage if there’s a shortage, all of PPL’s customers could experience “forced” outages, the complaint warns.

Between 2001 and 2024, electricity demand in Pennsylvania was almost flat, according to the complaint. Now, demand is projected to increase by more than 18% by 2030 — driven almost entirely by data centers.

This spike in demand, at a time when new generation has been slow to come online, increases the risk of reliability problems, several recent studies have warned.

The region’s grid operator uses a reliability standard that aims to limit potential shortages to one event every 10 years. In a worst-case scenario — where more data centers come online than predicted and supply remains tight — that risk could increase to more than 13 shortage events per year starting in 2030, a recent report commissioned by state regulators found. (Potential shortages mean the grid wouldn’t have enough electricity to meet demand, which could lead to some customers experiencing temporary service interruptions or rolling blackouts.)

The consumer advocate wants to require data centers’ service to be reduced if the grid becomes overwhelmed — or before, if needed to avoid an emergency situation.

The complaint also seeks to increase the amount of money that data centers contribute to PPL’s assistance programs for low-income customers, which was set at $11 million per year as part of the earlier settlement. The consumer advocate argues this amount should be tied to the amount of power data centers use, instead of a fixed cost.

Elizabeth Fiedler (D., Philadelphia), chair of the state House Energy Committee, said legislation to regulate data centers remains a top priority, pointing to a bill that passed her chamber in March but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“It’s clear we have to do something,” Fiedler said. “We also need to act quickly because people want to see changes now. They don’t want to have to wait months or years.”

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.