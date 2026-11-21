PLMOUTH — Come have some fun!
The Plymouth Historical Society announced the holiday season in Plymouth Borough will begin with hot chocolate, treats, and a Christmas carol sing-a-long for the whole family.
It all starts at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29, with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
Join them at the tree on West Main Street between the Plymouth Library and the Turkey Hill store.
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