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PLMOUTH — Come have some fun!

The Plymouth Historical Society announced the holiday season in Plymouth Borough will begin with hot chocolate, treats, and a Christmas carol sing-a-long for the whole family.

It all starts at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29, with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Join them at the tree on West Main Street between the Plymouth Library and the Turkey Hill store.