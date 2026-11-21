Santa confirms: WB area children are on nice list

People gather for the lighting of the Christmas tree on Public Square.

A float representing Santa and his reindeer travels along the parade route.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Band performs in the Santa Parade on Saturday.

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WILKES-BARRE — For a few hours Saturday afternoon, downtown Wilkes-Barre looked and sounded like a scene from a Christmas movie.

Children waited eagerly along the sidewalks, hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus. Marching bands filled the streets with music, dancers and cheerleaders entertained the crowds, and handfuls of candy sailed through the air. Even the Grinch made an appearance, although he didn’t seem to dampen anyone’s holiday spirit.

By the time the afternoon came to a close, hundreds of voices had joined together in Christmas carols on Public Square, confetti filled the air, and the city’s Christmas tree was glowing brightly against the November sky.

It was all part of the city’s annual Santa Parade, which stepped off at 3 p.m. Saturday and brought families, local businesses, schools, and community organizations together for an afternoon of holiday celebration.

For Wilkes-Barre resident Tila Walters, the parade was an opportunity to celebrate both the season and the community her family calls home.

Walters came to support her twin daughters, who participate in the Creative and Performing Arts Academy at Wilkes-Barre Area High School, and her husband, one of the school’s new junior ROTC instructors. All three were participating in the parade.

“We’re so much embedded in the community. We live here, and it just means a lot to see everyone come out and support everyone,” Walters said.

A December birthday gives Walters another reason to love the holiday season, but she said it’s the sense of togetherness that makes the Wilkes-Barre celebration particularly meaningful.

“Everyone comes with such a warm, welcoming spirit, no matter where in the valley you’re coming from,” she said. “It just brings a lot of joy to all the kids.”

That joy was easy to find along the parade route.

The Wilkes-Barre Area School District brought an enthusiastic contingent of students, including its marching band, junior ROTC, twirlers, cheerleaders, homecoming court, elementary schools, student councils, and career and technical programs.

Local dance studios, youth sports teams, emergency responders, and community organizations joined the procession, along with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball, the Diamond City Figure Skating Club, Girl Scouts, and even the Golden Retrievers of NEPA.

There were decorated vehicles, festive costumes, plenty of four-legged participants, and no shortage of candy for the children lining the streets.

Ten-year-old Vera Hazlak of Kingston had a simple explanation for what made the afternoon special.

“I just love that everyone can come together and celebrate,” she said.

She was especially excited about the anticipation surrounding Santa’s arrival.

“They’re throwing candy, there’s confetti, and then Santa comes in,” she said.

Mayor George C. Brown said the parade was one of the largest in the city’s history, with an equally impressive turnout of spectators.

But for Brown, the real measure of the afternoon’s success wasn’t the size of the crowd.

“Seeing all these children and having such a good time, that’s what makes it a special Christmas time for us,” he said.

While the celebration lasted just a few hours, bringing it to life required considerably more time.

City Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser said preparations for the annual parade take place throughout the year, with ideas gathered from other events and refined as the holiday season approaches.

“You learn things from other parades, you steal ideas from parades, but you put work in the entire year to get everything prepared,” Slusser said.

Saturday’s beautiful weather and enthusiastic turnout made that work especially rewarding.

“Lots of people out in the streets, which is always wonderful, to get people into downtown and just see how great it is,” he said.

And as the parade wound down, the city had one more surprise waiting.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, who had spent much of the afternoon tossing candy to children along the parade route, appeared on Public Square with his keyboard to join Polka Bandski for a surprise Christmas singalong.

The musical flash mob was Brown’s idea, according to Slusser, and Pashinski was happy to help bring it to life.

“It’s always a blast to play live music,” Pashinski said. “When the mayor asked me if I would come out and sing a song or two with Polka Bandski, I said, absolutely.”

Getting there, however, took some coordination.

Pashinski said he started the afternoon carrying approximately 40 pounds of candy, which he distributed to children before making a trip to retrieve his keyboard for the performance.

“I probably needed six elves today,” he joked.

But the extra effort was worth it.

“Especially during this happy time of the year, Christmas, nothing brings more joy than Santa Claus,” he said.

As Pashinski and Polka Bandski played, families gathered around Public Square and joined in singing familiar Christmas songs.

Santa, who arrived aboard the parade’s final float presented by McCarthy Tire Service, prepared to lead the crowd in a countdown.

Then, with the voices of the crowd filling the square, the countdown reached its end, the Christmas tree came to life, and confetti cannons sent a colorful shower into the air.

It was the kind of moment Slusser looks forward to every year.

“I love how it comes down at the end,” he said. “There’s all these people here singing along, and all the Christmas carols. It’s perfect. It gets everyone into the spirit.”

For Pashinski, the smiles on the faces of the children made the afternoon memorable, whether they were catching candy along the parade route or singing beneath the newly illuminated tree.

And although the Grinch had made his way through downtown earlier in the day, there was no indication he’d managed to steal anyone’s Christmas spirit.

In fact, when asked whether the children gathered in Wilkes-Barre belonged on the naughty or nice list, Santa Claus himself settled the matter.

“These kids? They’re on the nice list for sure,” he said.