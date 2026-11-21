A sea of bags filled with Christmas presents for children in Greater Pittston with financial needs. Each bag’s value is estimated between $100 to $150. The Greater Pittston Santa Squad will be handing out about 1,000 bags this year.

Toys are placed, labeled and shelved at the Greater Pittston Santa Squad headquarters, Pittston.

Scan this QR code with your mobile device to donate to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

Dozens and dozens of bicycles are ready to go to a good home, will be delivered in a week or so at the Greater Pittston Santa Squad headquarters at the former Seton Catholic Gym, Pittston.

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PITTSTON — With Christmas approaching and nearly 1,000 children counting on the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) to help make the holiday brighter, the volunteer organization is facing what its president describes as its toughest year yet and is asking the community for help.

Anthony Marranca, president and founder of the GPSS, said volunteers are in the midst of processing and preparing Christmas bags for children primarily in the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area school districts and surrounding communities.

Without a major fundraiser this year and the rising cost of toys, the organization is facing a financial challenge in making sure every child receives a Christmas.

“We’re in the middle of gathering bags for about, I would say, 1,000 kids, and without a major fundraiser this year, and toys being the way they are, it has been our toughest year yet,” Marranca said.

The Santa Squad expects to spend approximately $25,000 of its own funds this year purchasing toys and other items that have not been donated, helping ensure the bags are adequately filled for distribution.

Marranca said the cost of fulfilling a child’s Christmas wish list has increased, with angels typically spending between $100 and $125 per child, and sometimes as much as $150. While many angel donors go above and beyond in fulfilling a child’s wishes, others may not be able to purchase every item on a list.

That is where the Santa Squad steps in.

Volunteers work to fill in missing gifts, purchase additional toys, and, when necessary, substitute items that are age-appropriate and suitable for the child. The organization also purchases bicycles and other items using its own funds.

“Every little bit helps,” Marranca said, encouraging anyone who has not yet contributed to consider making a donation.

The need for donations is particularly important as volunteers continue sorting toys and assembling bags. Approximately 100 bags remain to be processed, while volunteers continue collecting assorted toys to help fill gaps in the Christmas lists.

Marranca said the public has been generous over the years, but additional financial contributions would help the organization stretch its resources and avoid having to leave items off a child’s list.

The GPSS’ annual distribution is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, when families will arrive at designated times to pick up their children’s Christmas bags. Volunteers will bring the bags directly to vehicles, while agencies such as Head Start and other organizations will pick up bags the following week.

The effort requires countless volunteer hours, careful organization and the generosity of individuals who adopt children, donate toys and contribute financially.

Marranca said he remains grateful for the community’s continued support, particularly during a year when the organization is working to meet its needs without the benefit of a major fundraiser.

Those wishing to make a monetary contribution can donate through the Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s Venmo account at venmo.com/u/GreaterPittston-SantaSquad or mail a check to the organization’s post office box at Greater Pittston Santa Squad, P.O. Box 1209, Pittston, PA 19640.

As the final bags are prepared and the December distribution draws closer, the Santa Squad is hoping the community will once again step forward to help ensure that children across Greater Pittston will have something special waiting for them this Christmas.