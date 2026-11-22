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Luzerne County government’s employee health insurance costs are projected to increase nearly $5 million next year, resulting in higher contributions from some workers, officials said.

Insurance costs are expected to total $24.7 million this year and are estimated at $29.5 million in 2027 — an increase of $4.79 million, according to data requested from the administration.

Three county administrators — Manager Romilda Crocamo, Budget and Finance Division Head Mary Roselle, and Human Services Division Head Megan Stone — said last week the county is not alone because private and public entities across the country are experiencing rate hikes due to rising health care costs.

“Health care costs are climbing at a rate no county budget can absorb, and the problem did not start in Luzerne County. It started in Washington, and Washington must fix it,” Crocamo said.

Employees “keep county government running,” and both the county and insured are forced to shoulder the costs of rising premiums, she said.

“We have no control over drug prices, hospital consolidation or insurance markets, and we have no tool to slow them down,” Crocamo said. “We will keep looking at plan design, partnerships and every efficiency available to us, but we will not pretend this is a local problem with a local solution. It is a national problem, and it requires a national answer.”

The county is self-insured, which means it pays its own medical bills but relies on outside insurers to provide a network of doctors and treatment at negotiated rates, officials said. Special “stop-loss” insurance covers the cost of individual claims over $300,000 if employees must undergo expensive treatment.

Because the county is in a consortium, its overall cost rose 19.4%, compared to increases of 30% or more for some other entities, Stone said.

Roselle said a county health care reserve of approximately $3 million will be tapped to lessen the impact of next year’s hike on the county’s general fund operating budget.

Worker contributions

Non-union workers contribute 11% toward the cost of their plans, while union employees pay 12% or 15% as negotiated in their collective bargaining agreements. Union workers at 12% have been employed by the county for years, before varying dates set in their contracts.

County employees are paid every two weeks.

Those opting for single HMO coverage must pay the following amounts per pay based on their required percentages, with the current amount shown first and the 2027 figure listed second, according to information supplied by the county:

• 11% — $46.43 to $73.37

• 12% — $50.65 to $80.04

• 15% — $63.31 to $100.05

As a result, workers with single HMO coverage will pay $700 more annually if they are at an 11% contribution and $955 more at 15%.

Payments are already higher for employees choosing the Highmark PPO Blue option. The PPO also covers 80% of costs for out-of-network services after payment of deductibles that total $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for families, the plan document says. Depending on the number of people insured and the contribution percentages, employees receiving the PPO are set to pay more, less, or about the same, the county’s information says.

All employee payment calculations for both the HMO and PPO plans were based on actuarial assessments, the administration said.

County Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh illustrated the effect on workers during his 2027 budget presentation last week, using an example of a new unionized magisterial district court clerk 5 opting for HMO family coverage.

In this hypothetical scenario, the clerk would have to pay a yearly total $2,761 more for the Blue Care HMO family coverage in 2027 to fulfill the 15% contribution requirement, Hindmarsh said. The total annual employee insurance contribution for family coverage at this percentage would rise from $5,103 in 2026 to $7,864 in 2027.

The clerk 5 annual starting salary is currently $32,043.

Next year’s compensation is unknown because that union is in the process of negotiating a new contract. Hindmarsh used an example of a 3% increase based on next year’s non-union raises, stressing no amount is guaranteed.

A 3% raise would increase the clerk’s compensation by $961 annually, which does not keep pace with the $2,761 insurance increase in his example, Hindmarsh said.

Coverage details

The county administration emphasized the county health insurance plan has not been altered to cut costs, and this plan is considered attractive compared to the majority.

For instance, the HMO plan carries an in-network deductible of $500 for individual and $1,000 for family coverage. Copays are $5 for telemedicine services and $20 for urgent care and specialist visits, according to a plan summary. The highest copay is $100 for emergency room services, which is waived if the patient is admitted.

Approximately 1,000 workers participate in the county’s health insurance plan, according to a snapshot reading.

The current contribution percentages evolved over more than two decades.

In 2004, pre-home rule county commissioners required non-union workers to start paying 10% toward their health insurance to help control costs and set a target to gradually shift union workers to the same percentage.

Through rounds of subsequent collective bargaining agreements, the unions now surpass non-union employees with the contributions of 12% or 15%.

The county administration increased non-union workers to 11% contributions in 2024, prior reporting said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.