Congresswoman-elect shares her observations, aspirations for the 120th Congress

Congresswoman-elect speaks at a press conference outside of the Capitol this week advocating for a ban on congressional stock trading.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After 12 days in Washington D.C. for orientation, Congresswoman-elect Paige Cognetti said it’s time to get to work.

Cognetti, D-Scranton, took time for an interview with the Times Leader this week, providing a summary of her time in Washington meeting with her newly-elected Democratic colleagues and preparing for the 120th Congress, which will officially convene and assume office on Jan. 3, 2027.

“Almost to a person, we feel it’s the corruption issue that needs to be tackled,” Cognetti said. “And of course, we will address the economy as one of our first orders of business, along with banning stock trading by Members of Congress and stopping the Medicaid cuts from going through.”

She said another issue that will be among the first to be “teed up” is the banning of “dark money” and huge donations from Political Action Committees that attempt to influence elections.

“I think you will see something happen on that right from Day One,” Cognetti said.

Cognetti, D-Scranton, has already called on House Democratic leadership to implement a rule in the 120th Congress banning members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.

Cognetti made banning congressional stock trading a key pillar of her anti-corruption agenda during her campaign.

Generational shift

Cognetti said she observed what she called “a generational shift” in the make-up of Congress.

“We just had an election where many successful candidates are in their 30, 40s and 50s,” Cognetti said. “They will bring new perspectives. And these are people coming in who are not planning on staying here for 40 years. I think 18 years would be a good maximum for term limits and my colleagues feel the same way.”

Election reaction

Cognetti offered her overall reaction to her decisive victory over incumbent U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, defining what she sees as the determining issues that motivated voters to support her.

“We’re already addressing the stock trading ban,” she said. “But I think folks are also concerned about high and rising costs for gas, food, utilities. They want the war in Iran to end they want tariffs to be repealed. Voters were also concerned about the corrupt system in DC and they are calling for reform. These issues are salient in NEPA and throughout the country.”

Years as mayor a benefit

Cognetti said her years as mayor of Scranton provided invaluable experience in dealing with real issues and getting stuff done. She said many mayors she met from throughout the U.S. were also elected on Nov. 3.

Cognetti was also in Denver for the “What’s Next” Conference that featured top Democratic leaders, including Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“In Denver I was with those mayors and a large group of moderate politicians who are not about performative politics — they are about doing the work and getting things done,” Cognetti said. “We want to talk about open primaries and we want safety in our districts and we want to see affordable housing. We don’t consider this a mandate — this election was a directive from the voters.”

Committees/offices/staffing

Asked what committees she would like to serve on that would best suit her interests and the needs of the 8th Congressional District, Cognetti qualified her answer by saying appointments are made without any guarantees.

Cognetti said she would like to be “on a path” to the Appropriations Committee and she would welcome serving on the Transportation/Infrastructure Committee, or the Veterans Affairs Committee, or the Agriculture Committee.

Cognetti said she supports U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, to be the Speaker of the House. During a meeting in Washington, a nomination process on Wednesday showed Jeffries received 251 votes out of 262 for the post. Cognetti said she voted for Jeffries.

Cognetti said she has not selected her staff for Washington D.C., but it’s an ongoing process. She has been assigned an office and she will also be announcing locations for her district offices soon.

Cognetti said she has chosen Eileen Cipriani as her 8th Congressional District director. Cipriani is the business administrator for the City of Scranton.

Planned legislation

Cognetti said she does have a priority list on legislation she will propose.

She said she will propose legislation addressing anti-corruption reforms; stopping the Medicaid cuts before they go into effect; to end war in Iran; and to put a halt to tariffs.

“I think you will see all of these happening in parallel,” Cognetti said. “We all have learned in 10 years not to predict what this White House will do, but with such a large Democratic majority, it’s clear what voters are asking for. As far as what we can pass and get enacted, we will remain optimistic.”

Cognetti then reiterated the main focus will be on putting a halt to the Medicaid cuts.

Data centers

A lingering issue in NEPA has been data centers and Cognetti said she has been out-front on it.

Just this week, she attended a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection hearing at Lackawanna College and she offered testimony.

During the campaign, Cognetti argued that data center expansion must not increase utility bills or destroy local quality of life. She said without transparency is critical and local union labor must be involved.

“There are heavy risks, and we need to make sure that the federal government — the U.S. Congress — is putting guardrails on AI,” Cognetti said. “It’s not that we won’t have data centers in America, or in Pennsylvania, but they cannot build them out on our backs. They cannot build them out for their own profit and have our utility bills go up, or have our quality of life and way of life destroyed.”

Campaign epilogue

Cognetti said in her political career, whenever it came down to crunch time, she has always assumed she was behind.

“Through this last election night, I was the same way,” Cognetti said. “In the end, it’s always humbling to be on the positive side of an election. I thank the voters, the volunteers, the campaign team, my city team and of course, my family. All in all, it was a joyful campaign and we had a lot of fun.”

Then Cognetti added this:

“But this work is serious,” she said. “The consequences of not being able to end this war, to get the economy back, have been going on too long. I accept this responsibility and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.