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WILKES-BARRE — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker this week announced a $2,667,534 investment through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant Program (MTTC) to ensure Pennsylvanians have the tools and opportunity to succeed, while continuing to strengthen the manufacturing industry in the Commonwealth.

These 19 new MTTC awards in 16 counties will help schools, training providers, and organizations expose students to careers in the skilled trades and manufacturing, provide hands-on training opportunities, and equip the next generation with important skills to get good-paying, in-demand jobs.

“Pennsylvania’s skilled trades and manufacturing workforce are vital to ensuring we can successfully compete against other states to attract growing businesses here to the Commonwealth,” said Siger. “MTTC grants are an excellent tool to help give students and adults specialized knowledge and skills that will help them chart their own path to success.”

The 2026-27 budget builds on that commitment by increasing career and technical education funding by $10 million.

“Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry depends on having a skilled workforce ready to meet the needs of employers today and into the future,” said L&I Secretary Walker.

The new MTTC awards include:

• In Luzerne County, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce received a $199,975 grant to launch the Luzerne Works Manufacturing Career Pathway — a manufacturing-specific awareness and training initiative for high schools juniors and seniors across Luzerne County.

Over a two-year period, this initiative will reach more than 8,000 students, while 150 juniors and seniors will earn the credentialing needed to participate fully in the manufacturing industry.

Currently, there are more than 4,000 students enrolled in CTE programs.

Meuser fights scam syndicates

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week spoke on the House floor in favor of H.R. 5490 — the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act — bipartisan legislation that combats foreign criminal syndicates targeting American families, seniors, and small businesses.

Meuser said the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act passed the House unanimously and now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

Meuser said the bill would establish a State Department-led inter-agency Task Force to dismantle transnational criminal syndicates operating forced-labor scam compounds in Southeast Asia, develop a comprehensive strategy to shut down these centers, and hold complicit foreign governments accountable.

Additionally, Meuser said the legislation would equip the president with the tools necessary to target the criminal bosses financing these schemes and punish corrupt foreign officials who enable them.

As Chairman of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, Meuser said he has led Congress’s efforts to combat fraud, scams, and transnational criminal organizations targeting American citizens. In addition to holding hearings and roundtables, the Subcommittee released a staff report in July outlining policy solutions to combat foreign scam operations. Rep. Meuser said the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicate Act builds on that work by incorporating key recommendations from the report into legislation.

“Many of the scams Americans encounter are not run by criminals here at home, but by sophisticated transnational criminal organizations in places like Southeast Asia,” said Meuser. “These facilities are staffed by as many as 300,000 trafficking victims forced to learn English, and even specific regional accents, to target Americans. This bill goes after those syndicates head-on by establishing an inter-agency Task Force to develop and carry out a whole-of-government strategy to shut these scam centers down and aligns with one of the recommendations made by my Subcommittee’s investigations into scams facing the American public.

“Our message is clear: the United States will hold these criminals, and those that shelter them, accountable.”

Senate passes 2 McCormick, Fetterman bills to conserve public lands

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) this week applauded the U.S. Senate passage of two bipartisan bills to preserve Pennsylvania’s historic landscapes, promote tourism, and support economic development across the Commonwealth.

The Endless Mountains National Heritage Area Act and the Washington’s Trail — 1753 National Historic Trail Feasibility Study Act would recognize important parts of Pennsylvania’s history as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary.

“Pennsylvania played a central role in our nation’s history, and we have a responsibility to preserve that legacy for future generations,” said McCormick. “These bipartisan bills will help protect our natural and historic treasures while strengthening tourism and creating new opportunities for Pennsylvania businesses and communities.”

• The Endless Mountains National Heritage Area Act, introduced by Sen. McCormick and Fetterman in March, would designate Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties as a National Heritage Area, preserving the region’s natural beauty and history while supporting a tourism economy that generates more than $166 million annually and supports nearly 2,000 jobs. U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, leads the House companion bill.

• The Washington’s Trail — 1753 National Historic Trail Feasibility Study Act, led by Sen. Fetterman and co-sponsored by McCormick, would authorize a study of George Washington’s historic 1753 route for potential National Historic Trail designation.

The route crosses Western Pennsylvania and connects historic landmarks in Pittsburgh and Erie County. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA-16) leads the House companion bill.

Both bills would help preserve Pennsylvania’s heritage while promoting tourism and economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.