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SCRANTON — U.S. Rep.-elect Paige Cognetti has named Eileen Cipriani, currently the city of Scranton business administrator, to serve as her deputy chief of staff and district director beginning in January.

Cognetti, D-Scranton, will officially be sworn in to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District on Jan. 3, 2027.

“Northeastern Pennsylvanians deserve a government that works as hard as they do, and I’m committed to building a staff that will deliver on that promise,” Cognetti said. “That’s why I’m pleased to announce Eileen Cipriani will serve as our office’s deputy chief of staff/district director, so that our team can hit the ground running and deliver the best possible constituent services beginning on day one.”

Cognetti added, “Eileen has been an exceptional leader and partner in moving the city of Scranton forward in her role as business administrator, overseeing over $100 million of investments, managing the people and processes that have brought a new level of professionalism and transparency, and bringing complex infrastructure projects to completion. Eileen will guide our new team to ensure we are listening to and delivering for every corner of the 8th Congressional District.”

Cipriani said northeastern Pennsylvania is her home, and she said she is honored to have the privilege of serving the people of the 8th District as Cognetti’s district director.

“I am grateful for the trust that the congresswoman-elect has placed in me and look forward to working tirelessly to help improve the lives of people across our community,” Cipriani said.

Cipriani has served as the business administrator for the city of Scranton since May 2023. In her role, she has overseen the day-to-day operations of the city and the implementation of the city’s nearly $69 million American Rescue Plan program.

Cipriani currently directs the business administration, financial planning, pension funding, grants, and city project management. She previously directed the city’s Housing and Urban Development-funded programs, partnering with community entities throughout the region to develop and fund initiatives to improve residents’ lives.

During her tenure in Scranton, Cipriani has managed large-scale infrastructure projects for the city, including stormwater, streetscape, and park improvements. During the Cognetti administration, the city has received over $150 million in grant funds, making significant infrastructure improvements to the city possible.

Prior to her tenure as business administrator, Cipriani served as the director of Scranton’s Office of Economic and Community Development. Cipriani previously served as deputy secretary of workforce development in the state Department of Labor & Industry under Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

Cipriani has a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University and a master’s degree in organizational management from Misericordia University. She is also a Master Gardener.

Cipriani lives in West Wyoming with her husband. They have two grown children and one grandchild.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.