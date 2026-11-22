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HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Township Board of Commissioners canceled a public hearing on a proposed Data Center Overlay District that had been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the township municipal building.

The hearing was going to look at changing the township’s zoning ordinance and zoning map. The change would have allowed data centers as a conditional use inside a proposed Data Center Overlay District, called the DC-O District.

Over the past several weeks, the township has received feedback, comments, and suggestions from residents and from officials in neighboring communities, the board said in a letter announcing the cancellation. The board and municipal staff decided they need more time to review that input.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that any proposed regulations effectively protect the health, safety, and welfare of our community,” the board wrote.

The board also said no data center applications or development proposals have been submitted to the township.

Residents, neighbors, and stakeholders are encouraged to send their thoughts, questions, and concerns during the extended review period. They can email the board at BoardofCommissioners@Hanovertownship.org.

The board’s regular monthly meeting will be held as planned at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 to handle routine municipal business. The proposed Data Center Overlay District ordinance will not be discussed, reviewed, or voted on at that meeting.

If the board decides to take up the matter again, the public will get ample advance notice, according to the letter.

The Hanover Township Municipal Building is at 1267 Sans Souci Parkway. For information, call 570-825-8522 or visit hanovertownship.org.