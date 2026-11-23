Benefits of quitting go beyond lowering cancer risk

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The risks of smoking are well known. If you’re thinking about quitting, know that it’s worth it.

You’ll reap big benefits from head to toe — within the first 20 minutes after snuffing out that last cigarette. Almost immediately, your body starts repairing itself and the benefits build with every smoke-free day.

Your body has an amazing ability to heal itself — and faster than you think. In just 24 hours, your risk of heart attack drops. And within a few months, your circulation, lung function, and stamina improve, boosting your energy, well-being, and longevity.

Whether you’re a new smoker or you’ve been smoking for years, it’s never too late to quit. Your body will thank you.

What happens when you quit?

After you smoke your last cigarette, your body begins to change for the better. In fact, you’ll start to get the benefits of quitting smoking within minutes.

Here’s what happens when you quit smoking for good:

Your blood pressure goes down

The nicotine in cigarettes can increase your blood pressure, raising your risk of heart attack or stroke. But 20 minutes after your last cigarette, your blood pressure and heart rate start to normalize and circulation improves. That means less strain on your heart. And in 24 hours, your risk of a heart attack drops significantly.

Your oxygen levels rise

Within just 12 hours of quitting smoking, your body’s oxygen levels increase as the carbon monoxide in your blood drops back to normal. That means more oxygen can reach your organs more effectively.

Your lung function will begin to improve. After about one month, the hair-like structures in your lungs called cilia regrow and start functioning properly to clear mucus and protect against infection. As your lungs start to heal, you may:

• Feel less shortness of breath

• Cough less

• Breathe easier

• Have fewer respiratory illnesses

• Have more stamina, especially during exercise

People with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often notice fewer flare-ups and better symptom control. Quitting also can slow the progression of COPD.

Your risk of developing cancer decreases

After you take that final puff, you lower your risk for developing a long list of cancers. Smoking is linked to more than a dozen types, including lung, esophageal, bladder, and pancreatic cancer.

Quitting also reduces your risk of chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease, osteoporosis, and macular degeneration, in addition to reproductive health concerns.

And the health benefits continue to get better as you go smoke-free:

• Within one year: Your risk of heart disease drops to half that of a smoker.

• Within five years: Your risk of stroke is the same as a nonsmoker, and your chances for certain cancers (mouth, throat, and esophageal) are cut in half.

• Within 10 years: Your risk of lung cancer is half that of a smoker.

• Within 15 years: Your risk of heart disease is nearly equal to that of a person who has never smoked.

Quitting smoking adds years to your life — as much as 10 years, when compared to smokers. The sooner you quit, the sooner you can start reaping the health benefits — and reduce your chances for chronic disease and certain cancers.

Your skin, hair, teeth look better

Smoking stains your teeth and nails with a yellow film. It can also dull your skin and make your hair brittle. Quitting improves blood flow, making your skin look more radiant.

Your smile will look brighter after you take that final drag, too. In fact, quitting makes for a healthier mouth overall by reducing risk of gum disease and oral infections.

Your senses of taste, smell improve

Smoking deadens nerve endings in your mouth and nose, which dulls your senses of taste and smell. But when you stop smoking, these nerve endings start to regenerate, and taste and smell reawaken. With your taste buds back to life, you may find a whole new appreciation for your favorite foods — and bold new flavors.

Other benefits of quitting smoking

Besides lowering your cancer risk and increasing oxygen levels, other benefits of quitting smoking include:

• Fresher breath

• Cost savings

• Stronger immune system

• Less stress and steadier mood

Tips to quit smoking

The thought of quitting smoking can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Before you quit, make a plan. Contrary to popular belief, studies have found that quitting cold turkey is not the most effective route.

Instead, go slowly. Start by talking to your doctor. They can point you in the direction of free resources and help you build a plan to stop smoking for good.

Cigarettes contain highly addictive nicotine, which makes quitting difficult. Working with a smoking cessation counselor can help you identify triggers and establish a plan to cope with cigarette cravings.

Other tips to quit smoking include:

Throw out your ashtrays, cigarettes, lighters

Getting rid of all your supplies can help you avoid temptation. You can also ask friends and family members not to smoke around you. And you can go one step further by avoiding triggers like social situations or stress by finding other hobbies or incorporating stress-reducing strategies.

Replace your craving

When you get the urge to light up, chew gum, drink water, or go for a walk. Distraction from cravings can help you move past them, and physical activity can reduce their intensity.

Don’t have even just one cigarette to satisfy a craving because it likely will lead to having another.

Download an app

Want to stop smoking? There’s an app for that. Many help with monitoring your progress and tracking your moods and cravings. Others offer live chat support to keep you motivated. Browse the store of your smartphone or tablet for an app that works for you.

Join a smoking cessation support group

Build a support network of people who are all trying to quit smoking, too, and understand the challenges you face. Look online to find a group in your area. Or, if you prefer, join a virtual group.

Use nicotine replacement therapies

Devices are available to help gently step you down from nicotine. Popular methods include:

Gum

Patches

Inhalers

Lozenges

Nasal spray

Try medication

If you need extra support, your doctor may recommend prescription medications like varenicline (Chantix) and bupropion (Wellbutrin) to help you quit.

Health coaching

A health coach can help you work through the physical and emotional effects of quitting smoking with personalized sessions.

Most importantly, don’t give up: You may have a few stops and starts along the way, especially if you’ve smoked for a long time. That’s OK. Be gentle with yourself and keep trying until you’re ready to quit.

Quitting smoking isn’t easy, whether you’re a social or regular smoker. But kicking the habit for good is one of the most important steps you can take for a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Dr. Mark Evans is a board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine and in hospice and palliative care. He earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Evans completed his residency at St. Luke’s Hospital and Health Network. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in hospice and palliative care.

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Dr. Mark Evans is a board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine and in hospice and palliative care. He earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Evans completed his residency at St. Luke’s Hospital and Health Network. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in hospice and palliative care.