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If you’ve been diagnosed with prediabetes, know you’re not alone and that doesn’t mean you’re destined to develop Type 2 diabetes.

Prediabetes is a warning sign that blood sugar levels are higher than normal but it’s also a window of opportunity to get healthier. Prediabetes is common, often silent and it can be reversable for many people with the right plan.

Targeted lifestyle changes can slow, halt or even reverse prediabetes. Small changes in daily habits like rethinking what’s on your plate, moving more and improving sleep can make a meaningful difference in preventing serious health problems.

But early detection and knowing how to respond to prediabetes matters. Even before diabetes develops, prediabetes is linked with higher risks of heart disease, kidney changes and other health problems. Understanding what prediabetes really means is the first step toward taking control of your long-term health.

Prediabetes means your blood glucose (blood sugar) levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

In most cases, prediabetes develops because the body has become less responsive to insulin, the hormone made by the pancreas that’s essential for regulating blood sugar. Think of insulin like a key. It unlocks your muscle, fat and liver cells so glucose (sugar) from the food you eat can enter and be used as fuel.

When cells don’t respond as well to insulin (known as insulin resistance), glucose has a harder time entering cells and starts to build up in the bloodstream. Over time and without action, someone with prediabetes will eventually develop Type 2 diabetes.

In Type 2 diabetes, blood sugar stays high and the body can’t maintain normal glucose levels without treatment. Prediabetes is earlier on the continuum, a window when prevention and risk reduction are the focus.

Anyone can develop prediabetes, but certain risk factors increase your chances:

• Age (risk increases after age 35)

• Excess weight, especially around the abdomen, or having obesity

• Sedentary lifestyle

• Smoking, including e-cigarettes

• Family history of Type 2 diabetes

• History of gestational diabetes

• High blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels or high triglycerides

• Certain underlying conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, sleep apnea or fatty liver disease

If you have 1 or more risk factors, talk to your doctor about screening and prevention strategies.

Even before diabetes develops, elevated blood sugar levels are linked to higher risks of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea and kidney problems.

Most people with prediabetes have no obvious symptoms. So, regular screening is the most reliable way to detect prediabetes early.

The American Diabetes Association recommends most adults begin diabetes screening at age 35. If you have risk factors like obesity or a family history, earlier screening may be necessary.

Fortunately, a simple blood test can measure your blood glucose levels to determine where your numbers fall. The most common tests used to diagnose diabetes are:

Fasting plasma glucose

This test measures your blood sugar at a single point in time, after fasting for at least 8 hours.

• Normal range: Less than 100 mg/dL

• Prediabetes range: Between 100 – 125 mg/dL

• Type 2 diabetes: 126 mg/dL and above

A1C

This test measures your average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months.

• Normal range: Less than 5.7%

• Prediabetes range: Between 5.7% – 6.4%

• Type 2 diabetes: 6.5% or higher

The earlier prediabetes is identified, the more opportunity there is to slow, or even prevent, progression to Type 2 diabetes.

The good news? You can reverse prediabetes or at least delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes with healthy lifestyle changes.

Modest weight loss, healthier eating and regular physical activity make the biggest impact. Even small, steady changes add up and can move labs out of the prediabetes range.

What you eat directly impacts blood sugar levels. So, focus on building balanced meals with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. At the same time, try to limit added sugars, refined carbs and highly processed foods, which contribute to repeated blood sugar spikes.

Choosing fiber-rich options, like beans, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, help slow glucose absorption and support more stable blood sugar throughout the day.

Moving your body helps your muscles use insulin more effectively and helps with weight management. Aim for at least 150 minutes each week of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking, biking or swimming, plus 2 or more days of strength-training exercises.

If you’re new to exercise, start small and build up. Even 10-minute walks after meals can help lower blood sugar levels.

Carrying excess body fat, especially around the abdomen, is closely linked to insulin resistance. Losing even 5% to 7% of body weight reduces the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by half.

To shed extra pounds, set realistic goals and talk to your doctor about getting support from a dietitian or diabetes educator.

Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night. Sleep plays a bigger role in blood sugar control than you might realize. Regularly getting fewer than 7 hours of sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite and stress both of which can affect insulin sensitivity.

Chronic stress keeps cortisol levels elevated. This raises blood sugar and makes it harder for your body to respond properly to insulin. Create a habit of incorporating stress-management techniques like yoga, mindfulness or breathing exercises to support your overall health.

Nicotine from cigarettes and e-cigarettes triggers a stress response in the body, which can reduce insulin sensitivity over time. It’s never too late to quit smoking.

Sometimes, medication along with lifestyle changes is necessary, especially if your blood sugar remains elevated or you have multiple risk factors.

FDA-approved Metformin (Glucophage®) is often the first-choice drug to manage blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity and prevent Type 2 diabetes. If you’re struggling to lose weight, weight-loss drugs also may be considered.

Your provider also may recommend medication to treat coexisting conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or PCOS, that can contribute to insulin resistance.

You don’t have to manage prediabetes alone. There are many programs available to help you build healthier habits and reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes. Ask your provider for a referral to a clinical dietitian or diabetes educator, who can help create a personalized plan that fits your lifestyle and health needs.

Remember, each step leads you closer to better health.

A prediabetes diagnosis is a signal to act and not a reason to panic. With early changes and the right support, many people can bring their blood sugar levels back into a healthier range and lower their long-term risk of complications.