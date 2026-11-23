It’s the first in more than two decades

Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro speaks during a news conference in the Main Rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday, announcing the release of the 2026 State of the Woman Report. The report is the first comprehensive assessment of the status of women in Pennsylvania in more than 20 years.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania first lady Lori Shapiro and Ashley Walkowiak, executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women, this week joined advocates, stakeholders, and women from across Pennsylvania to release the commonwealth’s 2026 State of the Woman Report — the first comprehensive assessment of the status of women in Pennsylvania in more than 20 years.

Developed by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women, the State of the Woman Report builds on Pennsylvania’s inaugural Report on the Status of Women in 1966 and the most recent report from 2004, examining the progress women have made in Pennsylvania over the last 60 years and identifying the gaps that still exist among women of all backgrounds.

The report combines historical analysis, current data, and firsthand experiences from women in rural, suburban, and urban communities to provide a comprehensive picture of the current status of women throughout the commonwealth.

“We have made tremendous strides in the fight for women’s equality, but right now, women’s freedoms are under attack at the federal level and many of the challenges they face have intensified as a result of longstanding disparities,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “This report reflects the diverse perspectives of women from different backgrounds and communities across Pennsylvania and charts a path forward where women have better health care outcomes, more economic security, and are free from the epidemic of violence.”

“For too long, women have carried the weight of these challenges without feeling seen, heard, or reflected in public policy,” Lori Shapiro said. “This report elevates the voices of women from every corner of Pennsylvania and gives us a clearer understanding of the realities they face. Their stories must not only be heard — they must drive action.”

The report was informed by research and an extensive statewide engagement effort, including a 13-stop listening tour in rural, suburban, and urban communities and 10,814 survey responses from women representing all 67 counties. The report combines data, research, and direct feedback to provide a comprehensive picture of women’s experiences, opportunities, and challenges throughout the commonwealth.

Key issues affecting women and families identified in this report include health and wellness, economic security, caregiving, workforce participation, education, public safety, and violence against women. Its findings are intended to help guide policymakers, community leaders, employers, and advocates as they work to improve outcomes for women throughout Pennsylvania.

Tuition discount at Lackawanna College

Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver this week announced that Lackawanna College in Scranton will offer discounted tuition and waive certain fees for commonwealth employees and their eligible dependents.

Lackawanna College joins a growing list of colleges and universities providing education benefits to commonwealth employees and their families at no cost to taxpayers.

Over the past four years, the Office of Administration has worked with colleges and universities across the state to expand education benefits for commonwealth employees. There are now 13 colleges and universities that offer tuition discounts or scholarships, an increase from two when Gov. Josh Shapiro took office in 2023.

“We are working to strengthen the workforce that serves Pennsylvania with benefits that create educational and professional development opportunities for commonwealth employees,” Weaver said. “Education benefits help state agencies attract and retain top talent to enhance the services they provide and bring even greater value to the communities they serve. We are grateful to Lackawanna College for joining us in making higher education more affordable for our workers and their families.”

Lackawanna College now offers a 25% discount to commonwealth employees and their eligible children on continuing education, certificate, and undergraduate degree programs at the college’s main campus in Scranton, online, or any of its satellite centers — including locations in Bethlehem, Chambersburg, Covington Township, Greensburg, Hazleton, Hawley, Philadelphia, Sunbury, Towanda, and Tunkhannock.

Additionally, the college will waive the $100 commitment fee and provide a discounted tuition rate of $100 per credit for dependents in high school who are enrolled in a pre-college program to earn undergraduate credits prior to high school graduation.

McCormick fights to keep AI out of China

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., is fighting for bipartisan legislative efforts to strengthen export controls, protect sensitive U.S. technology, and safeguard critical infrastructure from foreign adversaries.

“America must win the AI race, and that means keeping our most advanced technology out of the hands of China and other adversaries,” McCormick said. “I’ve been working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to close loopholes in our export controls, protect sensitive American technology, and strengthen our cybersecurity. I recognized these threats early on, and we need to stay ahead of them to protect our national security and technological edge.”

McCormick has introduced bipartisan legislation to protect America’s technological leadership, strengthen cybersecurity, and safeguard critical infrastructure from foreign adversaries:

Remote Access Security Act (December 2025): Introduced with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the bill would extend U.S. export controls to remote access of sensitive American technology through cloud services, preventing foreign adversaries from circumventing restrictions on advanced AI chips.

Rural and Municipal Utility Cybersecurity Act (August 2026): Introduced with U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., John Hoeven, R-N.D., John Curtis, R-Utah, and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., the bill would strengthen cybersecurity protections for rural electric cooperatives and municipal utilities, including those serving communities across Pennsylvania.

Securing National Security Systems from Chinese Optical Transceivers Act (October 2026): Introduced with U.S. Sens. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and John Fetterman, D-Pa., the bill would help prevent potentially vulnerable Chinese-made optical transceivers from being used in sensitive U.S. national security systems.

AI Overwatch Act (April 2026): Introduced by U.S. Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and co-sponsored by McCormick. This bipartisan bill would strengthen oversight of advanced AI chip exports to prevent critical American technology from falling into the hands of adversaries like China.

PennDOT centers closed

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that all driver’s license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fees; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling.

There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2026 is available online. If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT’s Online Messenger Service Centers, call ahead for hours of operation during holidays.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.