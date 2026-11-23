An advertisement in the Wilkes-Barre Record on Jan. 10, 1916.

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For six years, Jones’ Pond emerged in South Wilkes-Barre that allowed youngsters to ice-skate.

William S. McLean allowed the Wilkes-Barre Park Committee to flood a low tract of land on his estate in the area of Carey Avenue and Wood Street adjacent to the Delaware and Hudson rail lines during the winter season.

The effort was to prevent ice skating on a frozen Susquehanna River.

“Skating and sleighing, kings of winter sports, were enjoyed here in full yesterday on the Jones’ Pond rink, which has been installed by the park department on Carey Avenue, near Wood Street. Crisp, chilling winds blew up in the late afternoon and by nightfall ice of hard and glassy surface was provided,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Jan. 9, 1919.

Jones’ Pond opened in December 1916 and was an immediate success that attracted thousands of children during cold winter months.

In the second year, Jones’ Pond expanded to five acres from Wood Street to Elizabeth Street along Carey Avenue.

More ice skaters took advantage as the city of Wilkes-Barre acquired control of Jones’ Pond, which was enlarged to 10 acres for the 1918 winter season.

“The plot will be re-flooded and benches will be placed around it. The lower end of the pond along the railroad tracks will be used for coasting exclusively,” the Evening News reported Dec. 27, 1919.

The city posted a guard at Jones’ Pond to enforce specific rules that prohibited the playing of ice hockey, skate racing, and riding bicycles on the ice. Jones’ Pond was exclusively used for leisurely skating.

When an unidentified man attempted to scam skaters by charging a fee of 15 cents, city council member Charles N. Loveland, superintendent of the city park department, posted a second guard at Jones’ Pond to maintain free skating.

“Jones’ Pond skating rink on Carey Avenue is frozen over and Councilman Loveland announced that all residents of this city are invited to take advantage of the free skating offer,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Dec. 17, 1919.

During summer months, Jones’ Pond was drained as residents complained it bred mosquitoes.

The popularity of Jones’ Pond resulted in another ice-skating rink on land near Hazle Street in January 1919.

“Councilman Charles N. Loveland announced an arrangement with Lehigh & Wilkes-Barre Coal Company whereby the park department acquired use of the coal company’s reservoir on Stanton Street, just off Hazle Street, and an arrangement with Spring Brook Water Company to flood this pond for ice skating use,” the Record reported Jan. 13, 1919.

Jones’ Pond was short-lived as the McLean estate sold 20 acres to real estate developer August Grebe for $100,000 in May 1922.

“Jones’ Pond, abutting on Carey Avenue near Wood Street, will no longer be a mecca for skaters during the winter season, for the place is to be filled in and greatly improved. The entire stretch of land along Carey Avenue, amounting to 20 acres, has been purchased by August Grebe, local real estate man, and he is dividing the plot into building lots, and Jones’ Pond is on the plot,” the Times Leader reported May 8, 1922.

Grebe, who purchased and developed properties in South Wilkes-Barre in the early 1900s, used fill from the Susquehanna River.

“A cable line was stretched from Carey Avenue all the way to the river, a distance of a half mile, and huge buckets will be carried by the cable from the river where gravel and earth will be scooped up and deposited on the plot,” the Times Leader reported.