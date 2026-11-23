Richard Worzel (left), Alicia Labbe (middle), and Adnan Biagajcevic (right), Courtesy of the Hanover Township Police Department

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HANOVER TWP. — Three people were charged over the weekend on allegations they trespassed and stole scrap metal from the razed Bentley’s nightclub building on state Route 309 in Ashley.

Hanover Township police charged Richard Michael Worzel, 23, Alicia S. Labbe, 39, and Adnan Biagajcevic, 37, all from Wilkes-Barre, after they were allegedly found on private property at 2300 Route 309 on Saturday, according to a news release.

The building that once housed Bentley’s nightclub has recently been demolished.

Worzel was charged with criminal mischief, theft of secondary metal, possession of drug paraphernalia, and defiant trespass.

Labbe was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of criminal mischief, theft of secondary metal, possession of drug paraphernalia, and defiant trespass.

Biagajcevic was charged with criminal mischief, theft of secondary metal, and defiant trespass.

The trio were arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township and were released on $15,000 unsecured bail, each.