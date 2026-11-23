Families, lawmakers respond to Spotlight PA’s overdose investigations

As part of Spotlight PA’s “Voices of the Epidemic” engagement events, families and others directly affected by the state’s drug crisis shared different ideas for how Pennsylvania should respond.

As part of Spotlight PA’s “Voices of the Epidemic” engagement events, families and others directly affected by the state’s drug crisis shared different ideas for how Pennsylvania should respond.

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A version of this story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania.Sign up for free here.

HARRISBURG — Gina DeMaria, a York County mother who lost a son to a fatal overdose, reached out to her state representative in September with a proposal: Change how Pennsylvania prosecutes people accused of supplying drugs that cause someone’s death.

That was just one of the reactions to Spotlight PA’s investigations into fatal overdose prosecutions in the commonwealth. The coverage found that these drug delivery resulting in death cases have led to hundreds of state prison sentences, but grieving families remain divided over whether these prosecutions do more harm than good. While Pennsylvania is known as a national leader for these charges, prosecution rates vary widely between counties, and a lack of convictions has frustrated some surviving family members of overdose victims.

The investigations spurred increased calls for legislative changes and greater attention from advocates and others. More than 15 people shared with the newsroom or on social media their personal experiences of losing loved ones or seeing the impact of these charges. DeMaria drafted a legislative advocacy packet, proposing changes to what counts as “delivery” and increased protections for people who call 911 for help. She hopes lawmakers will prioritize the issue.

“I’m one of those moms that never stops,” DeMaria, founder and executive director of Anthony’s Way Foundation, told Spotlight PA.

Lawmakers took notice. In July, state Rep. Dane Watro (R., Luzerne) shared and cited Spotlight PA’s coverage, with a news release from his office saying he and his colleagues were “continuing to push for improvements to prosecutors’ ability to go after individuals who deliver drugs that result in death.”

Legislation sponsored by Watro would give authorities more time to begin drug delivery resulting in death prosecutions, extending the statute of limitations from two years to five. That’s the time period for a number of drug offenses, including possession with intent to deliver heroin or fentanyl. He said his bill would address a “legislative oversight.”

Another lawmaker, state Rep. Clint Owlett (R., Tioga), praised Cyndi Compton and her family, who were featured in Spotlight PA’s coverage. The Tioga County mother, whose son died in 2020, has advocated for the greater use of drug delivery resulting in death charges. Owlett said he was thankful for the “family’s fighting spirit for what is right, true and just in this battle.”

He has sponsored legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations entirely after an overdose death, while making other revisions to the law. Among the changes, it would add a defense that Owlett says is meant to shield people “who are not dealing drugs in return for profit or services.”

At least one newspapereditorial raised concerns about giving prosecutors more time to file charges, saying that “it becomes more difficult to mount a reasonable defense as time passes.” The Williamsport Sun-Gazette and Times Observer ran the editorial.

“We can understand a longer statute of limitations for cases involving higher-level drug dealers – but that would mean adding degrees of drug dealing resulting in death, not a blanket increase in the statute of limitations,” the editorial said. It also questioned whether more time would fix the issue of having “too few investigators – particularly in rural areas.”

Neither Watro’s nor Owlett’s bill had come up for any votes in the Democratic-controlled state House as of early November. Legislation in the GOP-controlled state Senate to extend the statute of limitations to five years also had not come up for a vote.

Divided families

Some readers appreciated how Spotlight PA approached the emotionally charged issue.

Partnership to End Addiction, a nonprofit focused on preventing and addressing substance use issues, praised the “care, nuance, and rigor” Spotlight PA brought to this topic, and that the coverage didn’t “flatten a hard issue into easy answers.”

“It sits with grieving parents on both sides of the debate – those who see these charges as accountability, and those who see them as harm – and lets their stories speak,” the organization wrote online.

Several families reached out to the news organization directly, while others shared their experiences online. One mother said her son was unfairly convicted after a death. Another parent said she worked with her local district attorney to reduce charges against a defendant after her son’s overdose death.

Another response came from Aimee Teel, whose son died in 2024. She’s “a mother who knows what can happen when someone doesn’t call for help soon enough,” she wrote after one article. She had complicated feelings.

Teel said her 25-year-old son, Tomasso Dino, did not knowingly use fentanyl, but overdosed after taking a pill laced with the lethal substance. By the time anyone called for help, it was too late: He had suffered a catastrophic injury from the lack of oxygen to his brain. He died after more than a week on life support and about 36 more hours of comfort care in the hospital.

After her son’s death, she left Schuylkill County. The grief felt overwhelming — she didn’t want to run into people involved in his death or keep on expecting to see him in so many familiar spots. She settled in Florida, a place Dino loved.

Teel supports drug delivery resulting in death charges, but said she can’t brush aside concerns that the fear of prosecution may discourage people from seeking help.

“I don’t have all the answers about where Pennsylvania should draw every legal line,” she wrote. But she said fear “should never be the reason someone is allowed to die.”

Court ruling

Multiple family members of overdose victims were concerned about Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases that addressed a frequent criticism of overdose death prosecutions in Pennsylvania: that they target fellow drug users instead of high-level dealers. The justices considered whether to add new legal protections in cases when someone used drugs together with the person who died.

In a majority opinion in October, justices said the “proposed defense makes sense” and “some believe drug dealers should be punished more harshly than drug users.”

But the justices said state law has a broad definition of “delivery” and “does not differentiate between drug dealers and co-users for purposes of delivery of illegal narcotics.” They said the proposed defense was a policy change that was up to the legislature to consider.

One of the cases before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court involved 23-year-old Angelique Smith, who died in 2020. Charles Cassell III received a prison sentence of 23.5 to 47 years as a result — which the justices upheld. A prosecutor with the local district attorney’s office called him a predator, which Cassell denied. Angelique Smith’s mother, Anita, welcomed the Supreme Court ruling, saying her daughter received a “death sentence” at the age of 23.

“How about her family? Do you think that we ever stop suffering?” Anita Smith said in an email to Spotlight PA. “The answer is NO. Never.”

Following a Spotlight PA story on the Supreme Court cases, DeMaria of York County reached out to a local lawmaker. DeMaria had been working on proposed legal changes for months, but the recent coverage reminded her “we have to stay on this,” she said.

Through her work with individuals and families affected by substance use disorder, DeMaria has seen “the complicated reality of addiction and overdose,” she wrote. Her proposal would still allow “prosecution of street-level drug distribution when supported by independent evidence.” But it would add a protection in fatal overdose cases for people who jointly acquire drugs for their personal use and a protection for people who make good faith efforts to obtain emergency medical help.

DeMaria believes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court acknowledged problems with the current law even as justices upheld it. There are ways to “improve the language to protect people that are simply suffering from addiction,” she told Spotlight PA.

State Rep. Kate Klunk (R., York), the lawmaker DeMaria contacted, told Spotlight PA the “proposal deserves careful review to ensure it accounts for the full circumstances surrounding a fatal overdose.” She does not want co-users shielded from drug delivery resulting in death charges if they fail to call for immediate medical help after an overdose. And she said courts and prosecutors already consider individual circumstances.

Other states have addressed the 911 issue. Thirty-one states had a specific drug-induced homicide law as of 2024, a national analysis found. But only six provided an “affirmative defense to prosecution” on these charges for people who made “good faith efforts to seek emergency assistance.”

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has also called on Pennsylvania lawmakers to expand “Good Samaritan” protections.

Spotlight PA originally decided to focus on drug delivery resulting in death prosecutions in Pennsylvania based on feedback from a series of listening and engagement events focused on opioid settlement money decisions. The goal of the news organization’s “Voices of the Epidemic” project was to create opportunities for the people most affected by the opioid epidemic to get involved and share their own stories and solutions.

A number of families featured in this overdose prosecution coverage, including Cyndi Compton, Erika Shambaugh, and Susan Ousterman, shared the work online, sometimes raising additional points to consider or describing the importance of hearing from families.

“My heart breaks for every parent in these stories,” wrote Ousterman, a critic of the charges.

In one post, Compton described how she had been talking with Spotlight PA for almost a year to tell the story of her son Isaiah and others lost to overdoses in Pennsylvania.

“I am proud to be a part of it,” she said.

This investigation was supported with funding from the Data-Driven Reporting Project. The Data-Driven Reporting Project is funded by Arnold Ventures and the Google News Initiative in partnership with Northwestern University | Medill.

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This investigation was supported with funding from the Data-Driven Reporting Project. The Data-Driven Reporting Project is funded by Arnold Ventures and the Google News Initiative in partnership with Northwestern University | Medill.