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WILKES-BARRE — With Thanksgiving arriving Thursday, let’s talk about Christmas.

Actually, let’s talk about Christmas spirit — aka holiday spirit.

Christmas decorations are popping up throughout the region.

You can see them just about everywhere — in the Main Streets of almost every town’s decorations.

There’s even a glorious Santa Claus face smiling on a front door somewhere in Plains Township.

It’s wonderful to see all those decorated homes and businesses — bright lights, inflated figurines, painted windows, and Christmas trees standing in large front windows of houses and showrooms.

But the Christmas spirit is most evident on those little faces of children when they set their eyes on Santa Claus — like so many were at Saturday’s Santa Claus Parade in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

And the kids become giddy when they see the jolly old elf as they start spewing out all they want for Christmas. And then they slow down a bit, even stutter some times when Santa asks if they have been a good boy or girl.

It’s all part of the magic of Christmas, the holiday.

The “holidays” are when children of all ages just seem to act more like genuine, caring human beings. That’s part of the magic, too. It should be like this all year round.

But let’s savor this season as we walk through those crowded stores looking for that special gift for that special someone.

Let’s enjoy waiting in line to check out.

Let’s sing along with the Christmas carols blaring everywhere.

Let’s wear those reindeer antlers again this year.

Let’s give that server a little extra tip.

Let’s wish each other a Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays to people we don’t even know.

Let us all be filled with Christmas spirit as we dance toward Christmas Day.

Let’s enjoy our friends and family. Thank them for all they have meant to us and even take the time to tell them you love them.

Put aside gossip and jealousy for December and maybe then make it a New Year’s resolution.

I hope you are all on board with this. If you are, you will have a much more enjoyable holiday season for sure.

This time of year always gets me thinking about those wonderful Christmases of long ago. Let’s face it, we all have those same memories and we always want to keep them close to our hearts.

I want to remember going to the Last Chance for a Douglas fir tree and lugging it home, helping Dad get it into the tree stand and watering it. Mom always said to put a few Aspirin in the bucket to help the tree retain its needles.

And then began the decorating process. Dad put the lights on first — you can never have enough lights. We always went with the multi-colored lights, although all-white lights can be striking as well.

Then the ornaments came out — these were in my family for generations and each seemingly had its own special place on the tree. Mom had one in particular that she wanted to put on last because she would say it made the tree perfect.

Then came the icicles — those long, stringy ones that could not be placed on in clumps. They had to be placed one by one to look the best, Mom said. And she was right — clumpy icicles never looked good.

Finally, the Angel was placed on the top of the tree.

Now the platform was decorated. The Lionel train was placed on its circular track. A more fancy layout was across Reynolds Street at Ecky Kraynack’s house. It was in a spare room and Ecky would let us kids come up once in a while to see it and he would run the trains — we were always amazed.

After the train was in place, the little houses were placed along streets made of landscaping material purchased at Dick’s Hobby Store in the Gateway/Narrows Shopping Center. It’s where we also got the green grass and snow for the ice skating pond. And then came the motel with a pool, a gas station, and a church. We would add telephone poles, benches, people, and cars.

We were ready for company to arrive and, of course, for Santa to come down the chimney.

Off to the side was the manger scene with the Holy family, three wise men, shepherds, angels, and animals — all waiting for baby Jesus to arrive.

Every home had similar traditions. We knew because we visited them all every year.

When you’re a kid, you don’t realize just how lucky you are. You never think about all those other kids who are not nearly as fortunate as you. All you want to do is rip open those presents and start playing.

I think about all of those good boys and girls who, through no fault of their own, have not been as fortunate as me and my pals in Plymouth back in the day. I think about those kids who hope, but rarely receive.

I remember going to a home in Hanover Township one year around Christmas time for Make-A-Wish. It was a single mom with a couple of kids — good kids, nice kids. We were there to interview the mom about her son who was a Make-A-Wish kid, which means in addition to everything else, this little boy was facing a life-threatening illness.

While my co-Wish volunteer talked to the mom, it was my job to talk to the child. The protocol was to take the child away from his/her parent(s) to ask the child what his/her wish was — what he or she really wanted.

This kid, who was about 5 years old, looked at me and, without hesitation, told me he wanted his mom and his sister to have a Merry Christmas.

When I recovered from hearing that and the realization of what was going on, I asked the boy what he meant.

He told me he wanted Santa Claus to bring them a Christmas tree and lots of presents. Note that the little boy never asked for anything for himself.

I’ll never forget that kid.

The family did, as the little boy requested, have a very Merry Christmas.

May that little boy’s Christmas spirit be with us all.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.