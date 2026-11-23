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Luzerne County Council’s Community Planning and Economic Development Committee scheduled a Wednesday morning meeting to discuss a new real estate tax break request.

Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services is seeking the break for a Hazle Township property, the agenda said.

The break would fall under the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program, which allows up to a decade of real estate tax discounts on new construction, but not the underlying land. For a project to be eligible, municipalities must declare a site is distressed.

This is the first request to fall under the council’s new tax break ordinance, which set reporting requirements and procedures. The ordinance requires more information up front, including analysis projecting the total economic return and a description of estimated infrastructure demands and public service impacts on transportation, utilities, stormwater, and emergency services.

Wednesday’s committee meeting is at 10 a.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in the council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Tuesday meeting

The council will hold a voting meeting followed by regular and budget work sessions at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse. The human services division’s proposed 2027 budget will be discussed.

The remote attendance link will be posted at luzernecounty.org.

Hirings

Eighteen county government workers were hired in October, and two prior employees were rehired, according to the new human resources department monthly personnel report.

The new workers, their positions, and hourly compensation, the report said: Irene Helen Altmiller and Clairmanine Curtis, 911 telecommunicators, $19.83; Joelle Balut, court civil division administrative specialist, $18.68; Joseph Bennett, public defender caseworker 1, $22.22; Catherine Carson, district attorney clerk 2, $16.08; Brandon Clark and Kevin Dessoye, probation officers, $23.08; Mason Coslett, prothonotary clerk 3, $16.67; Maria Estrella, magisterial district judge clerk 5, $17.61; Matthew Flaska, deputy sheriff 1, $20.19; Reinaldo Ibarra, building and grounds maintenance repairman, $14.66; Jonathan Jagozinski, public defender clerk/stenographer 2, $16.67; Alexander Jennings, assessors clerk 3, $15.55; Shannon Kita, mental health/developmental services program specialist 2, $27.40; Anthony Miraglia, assessors real property field investigator trainee, $14.96; Ariel Ohaion, community development municipal clerk, $16.43; Robert Panek, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) clerk typist 2, $16.41; and Alexsya Thomas, CYF caseworker 1, $22.56.

In addition, two prior workers were rehired to the following positions, it said: Laura Hatem, district attorney clerk 2, $16.08, and Susan Minnick, per diem prothonotary clerk 3, $16.

Departures

Twenty workers resigned in October, the report said.

The employees and their positions: Alexandria Chura, assistant public defender; Elena DeAngelo, prison corrections officer; Brian Edwards, CYF caseworker 2; Janice Flannery, per diem prothonotary clerk 3; Jared Gibbons and Jarret Townsend, minimal offenders unit corrections officer 2s; Michael Johnson, prison corrections officer; Heather Kosicki, Casey Sweet, and Kayla Tracy, 911 telecommunicators; Nicole Marullo, court reporter; Kennedy Maclean, Jacqueline Oporto, and Nicholas James Shoemaker, probation officers; Nacole Rivera, CYF caseworker 1; Gerry Scott, assistant district attorney; Ronald Ziomek, probation services program aide; Alison Turowski, court administrative trial specialist; Anthony Calvello, community development financial supervisor; and Linda Dominick, part-time human resources clerk.

Transfers

Sixteen workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These employees, their new positions, and hourly pay: Thomas Michael Belawicz, part-time 911 call taker, $19.11; Shara Brown, Crismely Concepcion, Colby Kennedy, Mikayla Sofchak, and Robert Sutton, probation officers, $23.08; Kaelee Comitz, probation services case manager, $18.68; Theresa Derhammer, Aging Agency administrative assistant 1, $21.13; Nicole Kotula, prothonotary lead clerk/trainer, $21.98; Jennifer Latorre, corrections training officer, $36.32; Mandy Leandri, deputy sheriff 1, $25.39; Lisa Nesler, domestic relations clerk 3, $18.81; Shannon Perez, alternate senior center operator 1, $19.64; Dina Shaw, prothonotary fiscal supervisor, $22.80; Kristine Shipp, prison corporal, $36.32; and Christopher Thoma, recorder of deeds clerk 5, $18.58.

Worker Christopher Parker also was listed as changing to a probation officer position at $43.69 per hour, it said.

Holiday schedule

County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving are holidays in the county’s collective bargaining contracts and non-union personnel policy.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.