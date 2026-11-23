Annual tree lighting held at Veterans Park

Veterans and community members gather near the flagpole at Veterans Park in Edwardsville during the annual Edwardsville Warrior Tree lighting ceremony on Sunday. The event honored military service members, veterans, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Community members gather around the Edwardsville Warrior Tree at Veterans Park on Sunday. Decorated with colorful stars and photographs honoring military service members, the tree is the centerpiece of an annual holiday tradition founded by Edwardsville resident Karen Declet.

Sophia Glaser, 6, of Edwardsville, visits with Santa Claus during the annual Edwardsville Warrior Tree lighting ceremony Sunday at Veterans Park. Children had the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes with Santa and receive toys during the community celebration.

Photographs honoring military service members hang alongside colorful, hand-painted stars on the Edwardsville Warrior Tree at Veterans Park on Sunday. The annual tradition, founded by Karen Declet, recognizes local veterans, active-duty personnel, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Photographs honoring military service members hang alongside colorful, hand-painted stars on the Edwardsville Warrior Tree at Veterans Park on Sunday. The annual tradition, founded by Karen Declet, recognizes local veterans, active-duty personnel, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Army veteran Tim Donohue of Wilkes-Barre, left, and Ceferino Declet Jr., co-organizer of the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project, look over ornaments honoring military service members at Veterans Park in Edwardsville on Sunday. Donohue was selected to light the tree during the annual ceremony.

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EDWARDSVILLE — It started with a 4-foot Christmas tree, about 100 names, and a mother who knew what it felt like to miss someone during the holidays.

More than a decade later, that small gesture has become an Edwardsville tradition, bringing families together each Christmas season to honor military service members, veterans, and those who never made it home.

Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park on Main Street for the annual lighting of the Edwardsville Warrior Tree, a celebration filled with holiday cheer and a deeper message about sacrifice, remembrance, and community.

The tradition began in the living room of Edwardsville resident Karen Declet, whose son served in the Marine Corps from 2012 to 2016.

Like many military families, the Declets spent holidays apart while their son served. Karen found comfort in the relationships she built with other Marine families, many of whom were navigating the same experience.

She wanted to do something to recognize the young men serving alongside her son, particularly those who couldn’t spend Christmas with their families.

“In my living room, I created a tree, and I put the names of his brothers,” she recalled.

The little tree stood about 4 feet tall and held approximately 100 names. Karen shared the idea with other Marine families on Facebook, inviting them to participate.

It didn’t take long before the tradition outgrew her living room.

“A couple years later, I had 300 names, not enough room on the little tree, and Mama needs a bigger tree,” she said.

She approached Edwardsville Borough Council about bringing the project into the community, and in 2014, the Edwardsville Warrior Tree found a new home.

Today, Karen and her husband, Ceferino Declet Jr., continue the tradition with help from community supporters and local schoolchildren.

Each star decorating the tree represents a military service member, with colors identifying different categories of service and sacrifice.

Red stars recognize veterans and reservists, white stars honor those wounded in action, and blue stars represent active-duty, combat, or deployed personnel. Yellow stars commemorate those killed in action, while black stars recognize prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Photographs of service members also hang among the colorful stars, putting faces to the sacrifices the tree was created to recognize.

Ceferino explained that the couple purchases supplies and prepares ornaments, while local elementary schoolchildren help paint decorations for the tree.

The handmade touches add something special to a display already rich with meaning, giving local children an opportunity to participate in honoring the men and women who serve.

Sunday’s ceremony unfolded beneath an overcast November sky, with mild weather welcoming families to the small park.

Visitors enjoyed free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and candy canes, while children eagerly waited for their turn to visit Santa Claus. He listened to Christmas wishes and handed out toys, adding a little holiday magic to the afternoon.

The honor of lighting the tree this year went to Wilkes-Barre resident and Army veteran Tim Donohue.

Donohue, who served three years on active duty and another six in inactive service, said he was approached several months ago about participating.

“I said it would be an honor,” he recalled.

He spoke about two people who had died in combat, explaining that their memory was part of what brought him to the ceremony.

His own military experience also gave him an appreciation for the families who spend the holidays separated from their loved ones.

“You’re not home,” Donohue said, remembering his first Christmas away while serving. “That was weird, the first time.”

Although the Army made an effort to celebrate the holiday with service members, he said there was no replacing the feeling of being home.

He imagined how meaningful it would have been to see photographs or videos of familiar faces gathered in his hometown while he was away.

Knowing that people back home were thinking of him, he said, would have meant a great deal.

That sense of connection is exactly what Karen hoped to create when she decorated her first Warrior Tree.

“We want people to know that they’re not the only ones that are missing someone that’s not home for the holidays,” she said.

The tree also acknowledges the countless birthdays, anniversaries, and family milestones missed by those serving in the military.

Christmas was a natural choice for the annual tribute, Karen explained, because of the importance of the holiday to so many families.

“I think it’s a tribute long overdue,” she said.

Also attending Sunday’s ceremony was Chaz Kraynak, founder and president of FSB Initiative, an all-volunteer nonprofit that helps veterans experiencing homelessness. Kraynak, who experienced homelessness himself in 2016, now works alongside volunteers to connect veterans with housing, benefits, and other resources. The organization relies on community donations and volunteer support. More information is available at fsbinc.org.

Back in Edwardsville, the Warrior Tree continues to be a labor of love.

Karen and Ceferino purchase supplies, coordinate decorations, maintain the display, and organize the annual ceremony. Donations and community support help cover expenses, although the couple often contribute their own money.

Other military mothers helped with the project in its earlier years, but much of the responsibility has fallen to the Declets over the past two years.

“We are the committee,” Karen said with a laugh.

She hopes more volunteers will join them in the future and welcomes anyone interested in helping keep the tradition alive.

Those wishing to get involved can contact the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project through its Facebook page.

What began with a mother missing her son at Christmas has become something much larger than a holiday decoration.

The names that once filled a small tree in Karen Declet’s living room now have a place in the heart of Edwardsville, where a community gathers each year to remember the people behind them.

And whether those service members are stationed far from home, have returned from duty, or will never return, the message remains the same.

They are not forgotten.