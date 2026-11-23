Victim’s mother confronts shooter at sentencing

🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre woman said she made a “poor choice” when she fatally shot Ayana Shanell Velardo after they bumped into each other inside a hookah lounge last year.

Velardo’s mother, Yanira Velardo, believes otherwise.

Natasha Mary Dixon, 36, of Edison Street, was sentenced by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas to 23 years and six months to 47 years in state prison on charges of third-degree murder and firearms not to be carried without a license. Dixon pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 3.

Dixon and Velardo, 30, were inside the Mila Lounge at 199 Hazle St., where the two accidentally bumped into each other in a crowded room on Aug. 9, 2025, according to court records.

Velardo exited the lounge and crossed the street, where Dixon approached and shot her in the throat, court records say.

Dixon wrote a brief statement that her attorney, John B. Pike, read aloud, indicating she made a poor decision.

Yanira Velardo told Dixon she believed Dixon meant to hurt her daughter because of earlier disputes between them, and that Dixon had brought a concealed gun to do it.

“You know what you wanted to do … there is no forgiveness from me,” Yanira Velardo said during an emotional sentencing hearing Monday. “She was a loving, caring person,” she said. Velardo was the mother of three children.

Dixon’s sentence was set when she pleaded guilty in the negotiated plea agreement between Pike and Assistant District Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski.

“I sit here perplexed by these acts of violence that destroy families,” Lupas said prior to imposing sentence upon Dixon. “I wish more people in our society could see the aftermath of poor choices.”