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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors believe attorneys for homicide suspect Frederick Balester in their request to prohibit all alleged stun gun evidence are wasting the court’s time.

Attorneys Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila recently filed a motion seeking to forbid all stun gun evidence and to prohibit prosecutors from presenting what they believe is a “fictitious theory” of a second stun gun. Solomon and Psaila in their motion say they recently learned from prosecutors that a second stun gun was a replacement stun gun.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, allege Frederick Balester, 70, used a stun gun on his cousin, Jonathan Balester, 56, before stabbing him 17 times inside the victim’s home on North Lehigh Street, Kingston Township, on May 26, 2011. Investigators in court records say Frederick Balester was in a dispute with Jonathan about selling the family business, Balester Optical.

In their motion to suppress stun guns from Frederick Balester’s upcoming trial, Solomon and Psaila say a second stun gun was never mentioned or disclosed during exchange of evidence, called discovery, by prosecutors until a recent court hearing.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorneys Jill Matthews and Julian Truskowski blasted Solomon and Psaila in their response, indicating they were made aware of a second stun gun six months ago.

“Discovery has been provided timely, and ongoing….the first wave of discovery, containing the relevant stun gun reports and information including delivery date, was turned over to defense counsel on May 20, 2026,” prosecutors responded.

Prosecutors in their response criticized Solomon and Psaila for filing the motion to suppress stun gun evidence as they believe it is a “distraction technique” to waste the court’s time.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough has scheduled a suppression hearing Nov. 24.

Frederick Balester’s trial on an open count of criminal homicide is scheduled to begin Dec. 4.