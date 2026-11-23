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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Monday on allegations he fired several shots at two boys at Madison Flood Park nearly two weeks ago.

Bediako Mbaye, 40, of Kulp Avenue, is accused of discharging at least four rounds from a 9mm handgun at two boys as they fled the park on Nov. 11, according to court records.

Police recovered four casings at the park, court records say.

Court records allege Mbaye approached the boys and asked who was responsible for striking his daughter before he pulled out a firearm and fired the shots.

No injuries were reported.

Mbaye was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, and one count each of terroristic threats and firearms not to be carried without a license. Mbaye was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a threat to the community.

Police in court records say Mbaye is prohibited from possessing and carrying a firearm due to an active protection-from abuse order issued on June 11, 2026.