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State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, announced Monday her district offices in Hawley and Nanticoke will close Tuesday, Dec. 1. Monday , Nov. 30, will serve as the final day of in-person operations at both locations.

Her Dallas district office and Capitol office will remain open to continue providing constituent services.

Baker said the move will save money.

“While these changes will allow us to operate more efficiently and responsibly manage office resources, my commitment to serving the residents of the district remains unchanged,” Baker said. “We will continue to make ourselves available to constituents through our other offices and established methods of communication and outreach throughout the community.”

The offices that are closing are at 2512 Route 6, Suite 3, Hawley, and 50 N. Walnut St., Suite 105, Nanticoke.”

The Dallas office is located at 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas.

Constituents can request assistance or share concerns regarding state government services with Baker’s Dallas district office at 570-675-3931, the Capitol office at 717-787-7428, or by submitting an online contact form.

Details regarding satellite office hours will be announced in 2027.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.