Reading and Northern Railroad Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. speaks Monday from his private train in Pittston about his company’s purchase of Luzerne County’s rail line.

Reading and Northern Railroad Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. holds a ceremonial check Monday marking his company’s purchase of Luzerne County’s rail line. The $10 million deal includes $7.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in escrow for track rehabilitation.

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Reading and Northern Railroad officially acquired Luzerne County’s rail line Monday, with all required documents signed.

Company Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. will mark the occasion by bringing Reading and Northern’s steam locomotive No. 2102 to Wilkes-Barre Tuesday for a public display at the site the company separately purchased along the tracks near the county’s historic former train station.

Reading and Northern has set up a ticket booth at 500 Old Train Station Road, which will eventually hold a platform for recreational passenger-train excursions to the company’s Pittston depot, including runs continuing to Jim Thorpe.

The 2102 will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Muller expects the excursions to begin next summer. The company must first upgrade the tracks to allow passengers to ride the rails at speeds of 25 to 40 mph.

However, those seeking a taste of what’s to come will have an opportunity to sign up for rides Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 23 and 24, that feature Santa and will travel at speeds around 10 mph. Because of the low speed, these runs from Wilkes-Barre will be about 5 miles. Information will be posted at www.rbmnrr-passenger.com.

Speaking from his private train in Pittston Monday, Muller expressed relief the sale was completed.

A Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority majority approved a final agreement Friday night to sell the line to Reading and Northern. The authority agreed to sell the line to resolve litigation over $3.28 million it owes the county.

Reading and Northern is paying $10 million — $7.5 million cash and $2.5 million that is being placed in escrow for specific track-related rehabilitation services to be spent during the first three years. Earlier reports put the figures at $7 million and $3 million; the updated numbers were presented at Friday’s authority meeting.

Sale proceeds must first be used to pay off the authority’s outstanding loans to the county and cover county legal fees and costs associated with preparing the request for proposals and carrying out the sale. Any remaining proceeds will be split between the county and authority and its affiliated Rail Corp. based on a percentage formula, their settlement agreement said.

Muller prepared a large ceremonial $10 million check that can be used for photo opportunities.

He has contractors lined up for rail improvements, including safety enhancements at rail crossings. The company’s marketing team will work to build freight traffic on the line, he said, stressing private ownership leads to greater investment in lines and saves taxpayers money.

“I see a lot of potential,” Muller said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced the sale was official in a statement released Monday, describing it as a “major win for our county and a turning point for Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

“County residents will now have a stronger, more viable railroad. It brings new jobs, expanded freight service and upgraded tracks. Most importantly, it brings trail preservation and passenger train service. The value of those two cannot be overstated. They are expected to draw thousands of visitors to our region and drive new economic development,” the statement said.

The sale was structured to provide county government with trail easements and a utility corridor along the line, she said.

“These are lasting assets that will expand recreation and support infrastructure and development for years to come,” she said.

Crocamo said the sale “would not have happened” without the work of Chief County Solicitor Harry W. Skene, county Budget and Finance Division Head Mary Roselle, and three outside attorneys from Elliott Greenleaf & Dean — Jack Dean, Roger Harrington, and Rob Sebia.

“Their skill, persistence and dedication got this across the finish line, and I am deeply grateful to each of them,” Crocamo said. “The process is complete, and the benefits are in front of us. Now we must continue the hard work to make sure our region succeeds economically.”

Although the passenger excursions will initially leave Wilkes-Barre, Muller reiterated Monday he is open to eventual trips into the city if there are events that will attract visitors. For example, Reading and Northern runs excursions from Jim Thorpe to Pittston for the Pittston Tomato Festival.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.