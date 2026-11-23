Wilkes-Barre, county work together on Code Blue shelters

One of two blue lights lit on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre signaled a Code Blue in the city and the opening of an emergency shelter for the homeless in this file photo.

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Luzerne County officials released details of the Code Blue program, which provides emergency shelter for homeless people during extreme winter weather.

The county agreed to start overseeing the program in July, when Wilkes-Barre stepped away from that role.

A Code Blue is initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts wind chill temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below or when there is an expected snowfall of 10 inches or more.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo will issue announcements when a Code Blue is declared.

When that occurs, an emergency overnight shelter will be set up between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, Megan Stone, county Human Services Division head, said.

Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania, St. Stephen’s, and St. Elizabeth’s Way partnered with the county to operate the Code Blue overnight shelter this season.

St. Stephen’s will be available as soon as cots are delivered, which Stone said is expected Tuesday or Wednesday.

The county will announce Code Blue activations at luzernecounty.org and by contacting providers that work with homeless people, Stone said.

As in the past, the stage lights on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre will turn blue when Code Blue is in effect. Mayor George C. Brown said the blue lighting must continue because many in need of the shelter have become accustomed to watching for it.

“We want to work hand in hand with the county,” the mayor said.

Stone thanked Volunteers of America, St. Stephen’s, St. Elizabeth’s Way, and others for stepping up to help those in need through this program and others.

“Our area is amazing. We do have a lot of people who want to help others,” Stone said. “Teaming up with them has been a joy.”

The county Sheriff’s Department will perform public safety security checks at St. Stephen’s on Code Blue nights to ensure no weapons or drugs are brought inside, Stone said.

The county’s existing state and federal human services block grant funding will help cover overnight staffing for the Code Blue shelter, she said.

Stone estimated about 35 cots will fit in St. Stephen’s, and arrangements have been made for a secondary location if demand exceeds that.

In addition, the following permanent emergency shelters are available year-round and will have additional beds available throughout the winter, she said: Volunteers of America’s Ruth’s Place for women on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre; Catholic Social Services’ Mother Teresa’s Haven for men on East Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre; and Divine Providence for men and women on West Walnut Street in Hazleton.

The county has also added a daytime warming station for days when temperatures stay at or below 20 degrees, Stone said.

The warming station will operate at the Calvary Bible Church, 410 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Hazleton, the Heartwood Center on South Wyoming Street is open daily regardless of temperature, she said.

Unsheltered, medically fragile individuals may obtain respite care at Volunteers of America’s Brian’s Place, 130 E. Division St. in Wilkes-Barre, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily throughout the year.

Donations are needed to stock the Code Blue shelter at St. Stephen’s and the warming station at Calvary Bible Church.

The following items will be accepted Monday through Friday at the Volunteers of America offices, 25 N. River St. in Wilkes-Barre, according to a county posting: blankets, food, twin-size bedding, hygiene products, winter gear, and first aid items. Donations can also be made through the Amazon registry: amzn.to/4AwvJh1. Questions about donations can be directed to the nonprofit at 855-202-4741.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.