First set for June

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Democrats are planning a dozen presidential primary debates for what’s expected to be a crowded field of 2028 candidates, with the first scheduled for June, the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

The DNC’s announcement comes before major candidates have launched campaigns to succeed term-limited Republican President Donald Trump and follows the party’s dominant midterm performance, when Democrats flipped both the House and Senate and secured their biggest majority in the new Congress in decades.

“The DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle,” DNC Chairman Ken Martin said in an emailed statement.

The debates could play a key role in generating attention for candidates and winnowing the field of possible nominees. Anticipating a large number of presidential hopefuls, the DNC said it will cap participation in each debate to 20 qualifying candidates over two nights, if needed.

For the first time, candidates must pledge to disavow super PAC funding in the primary as a condition of making the debate stage, something Martin had pushed for before midterm election voters cited corruption in government as a top concern. Super PAC spending also exacerbated tensions among Democrats during primaries in the midterms, something the DNC is eager to avoid in the upcoming presidential cycle.

Although super PACs are not allowed to coordinate with candidates, they can have a significant impact as a vector for unlimited campaign spending. Democrats have long called for curbing their influence but have struggled to balance that goal with the reality of today’s political landscape.

Martin, speaking during an interview on MSNOW Monday, acknowledged the pledge could be difficult to enforce, but said it’s worth it.

“This is a hard thing,” Martin said. “Let me be really honest with you. This is not a perfect solution, but I really believe we have to live our values.”

Some Democrats on Monday embraced the idea, including Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who ran for president in 2020.

“The American people have made clear that dark money should have no place in our politics — and we must listen,” she said in a social media post.

The criteria for making the debate stage will be similar to 2020, when there was also a big field and a dozen debates, the DNC said, and they will include meeting polling and other criteria such as grassroots fundraising.

More details are set to be announced in January, including specific times and locations for the debates, the DNC said, though the party determined five debates will be in 2027 and seven in 2028. The final primary debate is planned for March 2028.

The debate schedule is one of the most closely watched decisions the DNC makes, along with selecting the city for the 2028 convention. Earlier this year, the DNC narrowed the list of cities to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia.