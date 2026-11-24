Wilkes-Barre POWER held its November networking event Wednesday at The Cobbler.
The month’s featured organization was the Osterhout Free Library, a member of the Luzerne County Library System and the district center for the Wilkes-Barre Library District. The library offers free materials and services to Luzerne County residents for their personal, educational, recreational, and professional needs. Michelle Riley, the library’s development and community relations representative, was the guest speaker.
The group also introduced its 2027 board of directors.
The next event will be a holiday party Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Sabatini’s Pizza, held with the American Advertising Federation of NEPA. Valley Santa will be the featured organization. The event was moved earlier in the month to avoid holiday travel.
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